Polyansky said that refugees from Ukraine in Europe asked Russia to help return their children

Ukrainian refugees temporarily residing in European countries turned to the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN for help in returning their children, selected by local authorities. About it informed Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky in his Telegram channel.

He recalled that in early April, Russia held an informal meeting of the UN Security Council (SC), during which, in particular, the issue of the removal of children by the authorities of European states from Ukrainian refugees was touched upon. “We have received a lot of requests for help, and not only from Ukrainian refugees. It became obvious that the theft of children from vulnerable segments of the population and their exploitation is a systemic European problem, which, of course, the West does not want to notice, ”Polyansky wrote.

According to the diplomat, refugee children are placed in shelters where they are kept in unsatisfactory conditions. In turn, diplomatic missions refuse to help parents who contact them, hinting at a “sensitive political context,” he said. “Now we are thinking about how best to deal with the information sent to us – it is obvious that we cannot do without the participation of caring activists and non-governmental organizations,” Polyansky summed up.

In March, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian children face the problem of sexual exploitation in Europe. She noted that relevant statements were made, among other things, by officials of the European Union.