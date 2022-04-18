Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, on Monday, April 18, on the air of the Solovyov Live TV channel, announced a wide resonance in the organization because of the story of a grandmother who came out to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with the Banner of Victory, mistaking them for Russian soldiers.

“Many were interested, colleagues on the sidelines asked and then called what kind of grandmother she was. I sent a video, told. This story really resonated here, and I am very glad that it resonated at home as well,” the diplomat stressed.

According to him, the elderly woman accomplished a real feat, and he could not help telling the UN Security Council about it.

“She came out with a banner, she didn’t cheat, play up, she could, probably, if she wanted to or got scared, beat it. But she did not, she continued to promote what she believes in, she really gave an assessment, she did not take the products, she asked for the banner to be returned,” Polyansky said, adding that he would continue to talk about such cases, because “it resonated “.

On April 12, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Polyansky spoke about how the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mocked helpless Ukrainian old people, and, in particular, about a video widely circulated on social networks with a pensioner who went out to the Ukrainian military with a red banner.

On April 10, the artists of Yekaterinburg depicted a Ukrainian grandmother with a red flag. In the illustrations, you can see a falling shadow from a pensioner – an analogue of the monument “Motherland Calls”.

The Izvestia correspondent told the background of the image: on April 7, a video appeared on the Internet where the Ukrainian military trampled on the Victory Banner during a meeting with their grandmother, who mistook them for soldiers from Russia.

The recording shows how the pensioner goes out into the street and unfolds the banner, mistaking Ukrainian servicemen for Russian soldiers. One of the soldiers is heard calling the banner a rag. The Ukrainians took the flag from the woman’s hands and gave her a bag of food, saying that “this is from the Russian world.” The woman refused to accept humanitarian aid.