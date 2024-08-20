Diplomat Polyansky: Trip to Geneva is inappropriate given world events

The Russian mission to the UN will not go to Switzerland on a visit, as it considers this meeting inappropriate in the context of current world events. This was stated by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, reports RIA Novosti.

According to him, the members of the UN Security Council have much more important things to do than a trip to Geneva. The diplomat emphasized that this meeting is an initiative of a group of permanent representatives who wanted to “have a good time” in Switzerland.

“To be honest, we don’t really have a clear idea of ​​what to do in Geneva. It’s a waste of money, resources, and, in general, a waste of time. We believe that the Security Council should be doing more important things,” Polyansky said.

Earlier, Dmitry Polyansky reported that Russia would convene a UN Security Council meeting on the topic of undermining the Nord Stream pipeline at a “certain moment.” He did not specify when exactly Russia was going to request the meeting.