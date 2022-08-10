The Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN confirmed the holding of a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Zaporozhye NPP

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, confirmed the holding of a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) on the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on August 11, he wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“I confirm,” he said. According to the politician, the topic should be discussed in the UN Security Council. “Ukrainian provocations should not be hidden from the general public,” Polyansky stressed.

Earlier, a source in the permanent mission of the Russian Federation said that Russia had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with Kyiv’s strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Related materials:

Ukrainian troops fired artillery at the territory of the nuclear power plant on August 5. On August 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the nuclear power plant from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP by the Armed Forces of Ukraine an act of nuclear terrorism.