The authorities of Western countries subject Syria and other countries in need to severe discrimination, and also express concern exclusively about sponsoring arms supplies to Ukraine. This was stated on September 27 by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization.

“We consider it indicative of the critical situation that has arisen due to the fact that the UN humanitarian plan for Syria for the current year is funded by less than 30%. It is obvious that Syria, along with a number of other needy states, is subject to severe discrimination from Western donors who are exclusively concerned with sponsoring arms supplies to Ukraine,” he said.

Polyansky also drew attention to the “hypocritical statements” of some Western colleagues who express their concern for the citizens of Syria. He noted that in fact they “not only do not help, but are also trying to strangle them with illegal unilateral sanctions.”

Earlier, on September 18, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the United States was playing a destabilizing role by sending large amounts of weapons to Kyiv. In this regard, he redirected to Washington the question of why they demonstrate zeal in the supply of military equipment, and do not show readiness to help stop hostilities and establish peace between countries.

On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that the transfer of Western equipment to Kyiv, in particular F-16 fighter jets and cluster munitions, only prolongs the conflict.

At the same time, it became known that the United States provided Ukraine with assistance in various forms amounting to about $111 billion.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The decision was made due to the worsening situation in the region due to attacks by Ukrainian militants.