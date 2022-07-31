Ukraine’s attempts to shift responsibility for the attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to Russia are futile. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, stated this on July 31 on his Twitter.

“Ukrainian Nazis are making futile attempts to shift the blame for this crime onto us. If they were smarter, they could use for shelling something other than the US-provided MLRS HIMARS (American-made multiple launch rocket systems – Ed.), ”Polyansky wrote.

The day before, on July 29, he said that the shelling of the colony in Yelenovka by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) would only spur the process of surrendering the mobilized Ukrainians into captivity. Polyansky also noted that Russia has made significant progress in fulfilling the tasks of the special military operation. He called the complete liberation of Donbass a matter of time.

The strike from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka was inflicted on July 29. On the territory of the pre-trial detention center, fragments of a rocket were found, this is also confirmed by footage published from the scene of the shelling. The incident is a purposeful bloody provocation of the Kyiv regime, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pointed out.

Visited the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka Izvestia journalist Danil Yemelyanov said that, according to preliminary information, more than 50 people were killed and about 130 were injured of varying severity. Most of the dead are Ukrainian prisoners, he said.

On July 3, Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that Zelensky and Washington were responsible for the missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka. According to him, the recognition of their atrocities by the nationalists of the Azov group would lead to demands to prosecute the leaders of a number of NATO countries.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

