There are no prerequisites that after the shelling of peaceful Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the West will begin to change its attitude in terms of supplying weapons to Kyiv. This was stated to Izvestia by Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, during an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council (SC).

“I don’t see any prerequisites,” he said.

The deputy permanent representative also noted that he cannot yet say about holding subsequent meetings of the UN Security Council on the topic of the terrorist act that occurred.

“It’s too early to talk about future plans,” Polyansky added.

An unscheduled meeting of the UN Security Council is being held at the request of Russia on the night of December 30-31, Moscow time, in connection with the shelling of the civilian population of Belgorod by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said during a Security Council meeting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on the city was pre-planned and carefully prepared; in fact, it was “a deliberate act of terrorism aimed at civilians.” He also added that the West is complicit in the crimes committed by the Kyiv regime.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the center of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon, December 30th. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the attacks were carried out with Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition. According to the latest data, 21 people were killed and another 110 were injured as a result of the attack.

Upon the fact of the shelling, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted murder”, “Murder”, “Deliberate destruction/damage of property”.

On the same day, the UN called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod a violation of international humanitarian law. They stated that attacks against civilians and infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable, and must be stopped immediately.

Also, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, appealed to international bodies with a demand to condemn the Ukrainian attack on the civilian population of the Russian city. She called the incident a terrible tragedy. The Russian Foreign Ministry was called for the same. They emphasized that the West is behind this blow by the Kyiv regime, which also bears full responsibility for it.

Later, military expert Igor Nikulin said that the shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on December 30 was a terrorist attack, and the West was also responsible for it, supplying terrorists with modern military technologies and information. In his opinion, the Kiev Nazi regime is trying in this way to avenge its defeat on the battlefield.