Polyansky praised Pink Floyd founder Waters for his sobering analysis of the US role in the world

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky appreciated the words of the founder of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, who criticized US President Joe Biden. The diplomat left his comment on his page in Twitter.

Thank you, Roger Waters, for your sobering analysis of the origins of the crisis in Ukraine and the current role of the United States in the world. It is incredibly bold to take such a position in a country poisoned by the propaganda of its “exclusivity” and attitude towards the world as its backyard, ”Polyansky said.

Earlier, Waters, in an interview with CNN, said that Biden was adding fuel to the fire in the situation around Ukraine. He called the actions of the American leader a great crime.