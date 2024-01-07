Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Polyansky: The United States is trying to defeat Russia

The Ukrainian crisis is the most striking manifestation of the long-term US strategy aimed at weakening and defeating Russia. This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not going to “go to Moscow” in view of the imminent collapse of the Kyiv regime. The threat to Russia, according to the deputy head of the permanent representative, comes from the NATO military bloc.

Polyansky expressed confidence that the United States and NATO will not reconsider the strategy of interaction with Russia even after the defeat of Ukraine. “This will be a huge mistake for the West,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry ridiculed the call made in the European Union (EU) to create a pan-European army. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the EU has demonstrated its inability to cope with global challenges and questioned the role of NATO in the context of creating armed forces for a united Europe.