Moscow hopes that the world community, after the end of the special operation, will “learn a lot” about the events in Ukraine and Canada, where the Nazis are openly glorified. This was stated on November 13 by the first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky.

“I think that after the end of our special operation, the world community will learn a lot about what is actually happening in Ukraine and Canada, as well as in some other countries where Nazi collaborators are openly glorified,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”

Polyansky said that in Canada the Nazis are being glorified with might and main, and also called the honoring of SS man Jaroslav Hunka in the Canadian parliament only “the tip of the iceberg.” According to the Deputy Permanent Representative, when society digs deeper, many secrets will be revealed that will be unpleasant for most Canadians.

The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became hostage to neo-Nazi ideology, and Canada itself sheltered many Nazi collaborators, Polyansky noted.

Earlier, on October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a session of the Valdai discussion club, commented on the incident with the honoring of Waffen SS division veteran Yaroslav Hunka in Canada. Then the 98-year-old veteran was invited to parliament on September 22 in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky. The media presented a photo in which Zelensky greets a Nazi during a speech in Canada.

Zelensky, earlier in September, during a speech in the Canadian Parliament, greeted 98-year-old Hunka, who served in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galicia Division, during World War II.

Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota later apologized to the public for the incident. He stated that he regrets his decision and accepts full responsibility for his actions. Amid the scandal, Rota resigned.

Then the official representative of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, emphasized that such an act is fraught with the fact that fascism will manifest itself throughout the world, as is now happening in Ukraine.