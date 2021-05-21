The League ends this weekend, and I imagine that Real Madrid and Atlético will not be there for anything else, so this Friday I am talking to the victims of Messi and other teams (the Ceuta can join), that you will be wanting to forget your sorrows in the cinema .

The veteran director Fernando Colomo placeholder image, one of the creators of the so-called Madrid comedy of the eighties, returns to the fray, becoming fashionable with the uses and customs of some (lucky or unconscious?) at this time. That’s why sign ‘Polyamory for beginners’. Before loving two people at the same time was a drama in the movies, but this modernity of non-exclusive relationships makes it easy to laugh.

For that purpose, he aligns himself with actors, recognized masters in these struggles, such as Karra Elejalde or Toni Acosta, fictional parents of a young adult suffering from late adolescence. When his father tries to turn him into a samurai of love, they will both come face to face with the polyamorous reality of the son’s object of affection. An unforeseen romantic decline, with an easy and forced script. Perhaps the key is that the director is from the Pfizer generation (and Michelle Pfeiffer’s) and does not connect with the things of the YouTube generation.

Saw It is one of those horror film sagas that I have never understood, whose main attraction lies in the fact that there are more viscera than in a butcher shop in the USSR. But since it costs little to make B movies, and their box offices are profitable, some recent business scholar who graduated from Harvard, who grew up watching the victims of the murderer of the enigmas of the previous parts suffer (that explains his trade), has decided to revitalize the series with ‘Spiral: Saw’, which was as necessary as heating in summer.

Modesty, like a neighborhood haberdashery of the previous ones, here is transformed into a lingerie boutique in the Salamanca District, with a stylish photograph ‘Seven’ (1995), a stylized staging and a luxurious cast headlined by Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. The result can please fans of the saga, who will see his series covered in tinsel never dreamed of. But do not fool us fans of film noir, this, in the end, and no matter how silly the matter is dressed, is the same bloody film that were its harrowing predecessors.

‘Sweat’ it is an unclassifiable Polish film. A successful internet fitness star begins to be harassed. That makes the perfect world that she (and everyone) sells in that market stall heaven that is Instagram, jump through the air.

With the hyper-modern and realistic cut of the series that children don’t want their parents to see, ‘Euphoria’ (HBO), and with original camera games, the tape works without throwing rockets. It will enchant the hipster, as it is very of manufacturers of craft beer and of those of beard for the beard.

On the occasion of the 20 years of its first debut, the classic is re-released ‘Spirited Away’. This masterpiece of Japanese animation by Hayao Miyazaki marked a before and after in this genre.

A girl is on a trip and is trapped in a world full of extraordinary things that she wants to free herself from, and get her parents back. It is much more than an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ manga version. We are before one of those films with children’s visual language but that, like ´Persepolis’ (2007), transcends it to become as unforgettable as it is essential.

Following in the wake of the new religious cinema, which is based more on testimony than fiction, comes one of these productions that, surprisingly, do well at the box office. It is the semi documentary ‘Holy Land, the last pilgrim’. In it we are shedding testimonies of people who want to go to that martyred piece of the planet and of the last Christians who still endure there. As things are in those places, it is more suitable for the Xtreme Channel than for the Traveling Channel.

Cinema is safe. That we have a week, and a Eurovision, of cinema.