Almost 45 years ago, Fernando Colomo put with Paper tigers (1977) the first stone of what came to be called a Madrid comedy, fixing his eyes on his generation and on the new sentimental ways of life of the Spanish, who had just emerged from a dictatorship. Shortly after, with I’m in crisis (1982), approached the debacle of the 40 through the figure of a married man and with a lover, but in search of new sexual incentives. In 1987, with Joyful life, he radiographed sexually transmitted diseases, always in the guise of comedy. In 1988, with Get off the moor, via theatrical work by José Luis Alonso de Santos, he analyzed with freshness and complexity the confrontation between the anti-system, paradoxically faithful, and the presumably conventional, transgressors of all the norms. In 1995, with The butterfly Effect, he addressed the rejection effect in the well-thought-out society of a relationship between a couple of unequal age, where it was the woman who took the young man out for many years. And they are just a few passionate brushstrokes in a commendable career with 23 fiction feature films.

Colomo is 75 years old, but he is still there, as the ideal filmmaker to show each new mode of social, sentimental and sexual behavior among young people or adults, and laugh not at it but always with it. Giving lessons without giving a single lesson. Polyamory for beginners, which has already been well defined by its own authors as a polyromantic comedy, since it nails the academic structure of these, although to several bands, until culminating with the cliché of the reunion at the airport about to catch a plane, it is far from its best movies, but he is honored by his ability to draw contemporary nonsense in two ways of interest.

The first, the new forms of sentimental and sexual relationships, hitherto confined and now glimpsed with a certain breadth: co-parenting of children, polyfidelity, geometric arrangements, compersion —Something like jealousy in reverse: positive feelings when seeing your partner enjoy another relationship — and a few other words that do not exist in the dictionary, but with real practices in our society. And second, and that is the best of the film, and what most fits with the cinema and Colomo’s sensitivity, the final message of tolerance: there each one with his life, if there is approval everywhere and I don’t know. bothers anyone.

With a script by Casandra Macías-Gago and Marina Maesso, together with the director himself, Polyamory for Beginners also adds the hatching of the youtubers, the encounters of comic book lovers, with adults dressed as costumed children, and, of course, the extremes of inclusive language. A set on the verge of delirium with those comic book infographic effects, but nice despite its flaws, which has them. And a patent irregularity both in the gags and in the interpretations, where that animal of the comedy that is Karra Elejalde stands out.