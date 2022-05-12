Couples Taya and Sean Hartless and Alysia and Tyler Rogers They met three years ago and fell madly in love.. For this reason, they moved to Oregon, United States together in early 2020.

During their coexistence they decided to have children. Nevertheless, the polyamorous family is not interested in knowing which of the two men is the father who fathered them.

How did they fall in love?

In an attempt to keep the flame burning, the couples met online, talked for several months and decided to meet in June 2019.

As Taya Hartless declared to the media ‘South West News Service’, the first meeting between couples was quite striking so much so that they wanted to continue seeing each other.

“From the first night we met, we all wanted to see each other more. It was not easy, there were many doubts about having feelings. Sean was the first to point it out, he said, ‘We can’t deny this is happening.’ We agreed to talk about it to see what the future would be like,” Taya said.

He recalled that at first it was difficult for them to admit their feelings, since none of the four had had a similar relationship: “None of us had been polyamorous before, but we all met and fell in love.”

“At first, I was so scared to come out and admit my feelings for Tyler, I was scared to let anyone else in. But eventually we all admitted how we felt,” she recalled.

How is family life?

Taya Hartless, Sean Hartless, Alysia Rogers and Tyler Rogers have managed to establish coexistence methods that, although they seem unusual, have worked very well for them.

After moving in together and starting a family of four, the members decided to have children. However, neither would know which of the two men was the one who fathered them. In fact, each woman has her own room and her husbands rotate each night.

“There was no regulation of who was the father and we said we didn’t care. We don’t know and we don’t want to know, we said that we would all be parents to all of them,” Taya explained to the aforementioned medium.

The two women became pregnant around the same time. Alysia gave birth to a boy on April 3, 2021, and on August 11, 2021, Taya had another boy.

On the other hand, the children of each of the marriages have adapted quite well to the change, the minors proudly say that they have two fathers and two mothers.

Taya is the one who takes care of the children while Sean Hartless, Alysia Rogers and Tyler Rogers go to work.

According to the newspaper ‘The New York Post’, Alysia and Tyler work as electricians and Sean works at a high school. In general, the family shares all the festivities together and do not interact often with other people.

Also, even though they are in a polyamorous relationship, the members of this squad continue to date individually.

“I always find myself thinking about how much I love our life. I am very excited for the future and raising our children together. I can’t wait to be the big crazy family that shows up all together. It’s a messy, hectic, crazy, wonderful life, that sums us up!” Taya told ‘South West News Service’.

The rejection they have had to face this polyamory

Friends and family question the quartet’s decision. Even, some have rejected them because of their lifestyle.



“A lot of people don’t really understand polyamory and think it’s deviant or harmful in some way. It’s true that it wasn’t always easy, it took me a while to admit that I had feelings for someone else, and we definitely get jealous sometimes,” Taya admitted.

However, over time, the family has managed to weather the criticism and move on with their recent way of life. In fact, Taya highlighted that she feels very happy and grateful to have her partners by her side.

“I feel so grateful to have multiple partners to raise my children with,” Taya continued.

“Why wouldn’t you want more love and support and more hands around? It’s a messy, hectic, crazy, wonderful life, and I can’t think of anything else we could wish for.”

