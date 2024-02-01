Polvijärvi | The beaver cut off the traffic

The North Karelia rescue service received an alert about a tree that had fallen on the road. It was revealed on the spot that the beaver gave the initial impetus for the tree to fall.

Beaver interrupted the traffic on Thursday afternoon in Polvijärvi, informs the rescue service of North Karelia.

The rescue service was alerted on Kaavintie at four in the afternoon, because an aspen tree had fallen on the road. Rescue personnel went to the scene to move the tree out of the way. In the middle of the transplanting work, attention was drawn to the base of the tree.

The base, about 45 centimeters in diameter, had clearly been gnawed by a beaver. Presumably the tree fell in a different direction than the beaver had planned, because on the other side of the road flows the Saarvonjoki, which is popular with beavers. Presumably, a gust of wind caused the tree to fall.

“The story doesn't say whether the tree was caught by a gust of wind during the work, or whether the beaver had gnawed the tree before and now the wind just felled it,” says the senior rescuer Pekka Kontkanen.

Beaver was no longer visible. However, Kontkanen thinks that it headed back to the stream bank, where beavers live.

A gusty wind caused wind damage across the province on Thursday. However, the scraper alarm was different from the others.

“Yes, this kind of task always cheers you up a bit,” says Kontkanen.