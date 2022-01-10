Harsh message from the captain: “Either we give up and throw everything in the m … or we struggle to get out of it”. The club is considering the sacking of the Ukrainian, who has an agreement until 2024. Alternatives? Ballardini and Maran, under contract …
The company ponders Shevchenko’s future. Captain Domenico Criscito (absent against Spezia after the period of positivity to the virus) makes his voice heard. The harsh message that he posted on social media during the night is a clear invitation to shake up an environment (and a dressing room) that does not seem to have fully understood the gravity of the situation in which Genoa is today: “In this case, there are 2 roads. Either we give up and throw everything into the m…, or we continue to work trying to get out of this moment. I know, it’s hard for everyone but I prefer the latter. We are so sorry for all the fans who support us in every home and away match despite all the difficulties of the moment. There is no excuse for the performance which I think was disgraceful and we take all responsibility. Responsibility that we all have to take on and work on mistakes we make on and off the pitch… head held high and fight like griffins ”. Meritorious intentions, this is beyond doubt, but now the company is also reflecting on the position of the coach. Who, beyond the handicap course from when he took office until Christmas, with a poorly assembled squad and a full infirmary, was unable – apart from the last match before the break against Atalanta – to give the long-awaited shock to the group. The defeat with Spezia represents one of the lowest points of recent seasons for the Griffin.
The first defense reinforcements have arrived. In attack Yeboah, who signed his contract last Saturday, will probably make his debut on Thursday at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia against Milan, waiting to hear about Serie A on Monday in the postponement of Florence. Of course, the January market is not over yet, but the moment is critical. Everyone is in question, including Shevchenko. Which has a disastrous roadmap, alas (six defeats in nine games, only three points collected in total).
On the possibility of an exemption weighs first of all the three-year project that has been made on him, as well as the onerous contract that for the Ukrainian technician is worth ten million between now and 2024. Before throwing them to the wind, American ownership wants to think about it. Any alternatives? Two are already at home: Davide Ballardini, who in November, after the match in Empoli, had been replaced by the Ukrainian and is a recognized specialist in impossible salvation, and Rolando Maran, who in the last championship had paid the effects of the first real storm-Covid on football, which hit Genoa in autumn 2020. Both are under contract until June. A decision is required, and in a short time. If you change, that’s for sure, you have to do it right away. In a month’s time, it might be too late.
