The company ponders Shevchenko’s future. Captain Domenico Criscito (absent against Spezia after the period of positivity to the virus) makes his voice heard. The harsh message that he posted on social media during the night is a clear invitation to shake up an environment (and a dressing room) that does not seem to have fully understood the gravity of the situation in which Genoa is today: “In this case, there are 2 roads. Either we give up and throw everything into the m…, or we continue to work trying to get out of this moment. I know, it’s hard for everyone but I prefer the latter. We are so sorry for all the fans who support us in every home and away match despite all the difficulties of the moment. There is no excuse for the performance which I think was disgraceful and we take all responsibility. Responsibility that we all have to take on and work on mistakes we make on and off the pitch… head held high and fight like griffins ”. Meritorious intentions, this is beyond doubt, but now the company is also reflecting on the position of the coach. Who, beyond the handicap course from when he took office until Christmas, with a poorly assembled squad and a full infirmary, was unable – apart from the last match before the break against Atalanta – to give the long-awaited shock to the group. The defeat with Spezia represents one of the lowest points of recent seasons for the Griffin.