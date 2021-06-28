It will take place regularly the sixth edition of the Poltu Quatu Classic Concours d’Elegance, scheduled in Sardinia, more precisely in Costa Smeralda, from 2 to 4 July. The organizers have unveiled the classes for the year 2021, with crews also coming from the United States, Holland, Germany and the Principality of Monaco.

To animate the new class “Sex On The Beach“, Or an international cocktail of unique beaches, there will be the legendary American beach car Dune Buggy Meyers Manx, which will arrive in Sardinia to challenge the cars protagonists of the Italian summers of the Dolce Vita (four of these belonging to the American collector Stuart Parr) and two very special Fiat Pandas like the convertible made in 12 units for the Italia 90 World Cup and the Destriero made in only 2 models (one for Avvocato Agnelli) by Stola.

This year the Lancia Aurelia B24 Convertible, the most representative car of the “The sweet life”, Will be presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza da Strada e Corsa, one of the most renowned Dutch restoration workshops. While the class “1000 Bond Miles”Will see among the cars in the race one of the most precious jewels kept in the Nicolis Museum in Villafranca di Verona, the Fiat 1100 Sport Barchetta MM created in a single copy by the Turin coachbuilder Rocco Motto in 1948.

Also Garage Italy will participate in the event with a Datsun 240Z which was included in the class “Back To The Future“, Relating to restomod. Space also for the Luna Rossa skipper, Max Sirena, who will be behind the wheel of a Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione ready for the class “Forever Young“.

Pirelli will be at the Poltu Quatu Classic with a prize for the class “Rally Queens“, While a precious Girard-Perregaux chronograph from the Laureato collection will be awarded to the owner of the winning car of the trophy”Best In Show“. The 2021 edition will also be an opportunity to celebrate Fabrizio Giugiaro’s 30-year career as a designer who will bring his first prototype, the legendary BMW Nazca, to Sardinia, and will present a world premiere of his latest creation, the GFG Vision 2030 Desert. Raid.

