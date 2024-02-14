Poltronesofà and expansion abroad too. But the mystery of the alleged misleading advertising remains

Poltronesofà expands, the sofa company of Forlì is one step away from buying a UK retail chain, there's talk of a figure of 114 million. This is an operation – we read in La Verità – which could change the face of the group, very well known in Italy and also fresh from fixed presence on all evenings of the Festival Sanremo. In fact, on January 9th, the English ScS Group published Pic on its website the green light received by the Authority to the acquisition by the company managed by Renzo Ricci. Now all are underway bureaucratic steps to be able to define the operation 100%.

The Forlì company – continues La Verità – what a storm of radio and television advertising it is already ended up in the sights of Agcomthe sanction was of 1 million euros in 2021 for misleading and omissive advertising campaigns on the contents of the offers. But also the Codacons five months ago has moved, presenting a complaint to the Public Prosecutor's Office of Rome on the case of television advertisements hammering, but also – according to what La Verità reports – deceptivewith discount campaigns that would have a duration too long. According to what was reported by Codacons, the comedian Luciana would also have ended up in the crosshairs Littizzetto“who on several occasions would have promoted the sofas in a subtle way, without any warning to the viewer“.