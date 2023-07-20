Eolo-Kometa, the professional team of Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador, changes its name in 2024 and it is a very important change: in fact, the Polti company returns to cycling on the occasion of its 45th anniversary. It will sponsor the professional team – as the first name – and also all the youth activity: it is a three-year agreement, therefore until 2026.

historical sponsor

—

Polti, leader in the applications of steam for ironing and cleaning in the home and professional environment, had already been in great cycling from 1983 to 2000, winning the Giro d’Italia in 1999 with Ivan Gotti and obtaining many other important successes (stages in the Tour, Flanders, Liège, Lombardy). Bugno, Guerini, Virenque, Rebellin, Leblanc are just some of the big names who have worn those shirts. Ivan Basso has no doubts: “Not all sponsors are the same. There are sponsors who come to write new stories and sponsors who come to bring exciting new chapters to life. I am proud that the Polti family has entrusted us with the responsibility and honor of continuing the unforgettable pages in the history of cycling that their name has written in past years”. And Alberto Contador: “It’s great news that a company with Polti’s tradition is returning to cycling and trusting our project. It’s nice to see how a sponsor who made you vibrate with a cycling team that put on a lot of show is now on your team’s jersey.”