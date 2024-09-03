Over 50 people have been killed and over 200 injured in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltavaabout 400 km east of Kiev.

“The city was attacked by two ballistic missiles, which hit a military training facility and a nearby hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. There are people trapped under the rubble,” was the first information released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

First Lady Olena Zelenska later announced that the death toll had risen to 47 dead and 206 injured. “A tragedy,” she wrote in X, arguing that “Russia is taking away the most precious thing from us: life.” The numbers are rising hour by hour as bodies are pulled from the rubble.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm that there are many servicemen among the victims of the attack. In a statement, they say that there are “dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded: we have lost our brave Ukrainians, our brothers and brothers, the soldiers.” The Armed Forces themselves announce that there will be an investigation to determine whether enough was done to protect “the lives and health of the soldiers” who were in the affected military institution.

Zelensky also added that he ordered a “full and timely” investigation and thanked “all those who helped” in the rescue operations and “saved lives”. “The Russian scum will certainly pay for this attack”, he concluded, once again urging “anyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror”. Ukraine, he reiterates, “needs air defense systems and missiles now. We need long-range strikes now, not later, that can protect us from Russian terror. Every day of delay unfortunately means more lives lost.”

Starting tomorrow, Poltava region governor Philip Pronin announced via Telegram, the region will remember the victims with three days of mourning.

Attack in Zaporizhzhia: 2 dead including a child

Two people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy, in an attack by Russian forces late yesterday evening on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The news was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, quoting Ivan Fedorov, head of the military administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who also spoke of two wounded. “At around 11 p.m.,” he said, “Russia struck the city. Unfortunately, two people died, including an 8-year-old boy. Two more were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, who is currently in intensive care.”

Three Ministers Resign, Cabinet Reshuffle in Kiev Tomorrow

Meanwhile, on the political front, a government reshuffle has been announced tomorrow in Ukraine, following the resignation of three ministers. According to what was anticipated by the spokesman for the president’s party, David Arakhamia, Volodymyr Zelensky to announce ‘over 50%’ turnover of his cabinet. “As promised, a major change in the government can be expected as early as this week. More than 50 percent of the members of the cabinet will undergo changes,” announced the spokesperson of Servant of the People.

Today, the ministers of strategic industries Alexander Kamishin, justice Denis Maliuska, environment and natural resources Ruslan Strilets, and the director of the State Property Fund Vitali Kova resigned.