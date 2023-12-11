With 248 votes in favor and 201 against, the Polish Parliament elected Donald Tusk new prime minister. “We will fix everything together. From tomorrow we will be able to remedy the mistakes so that everyone, without exception, can feel at home”, Tusk declared following the vote in Parliament. “I want to thank Polish women and men. Thank you Poland, this is a wonderful day, not for me, but for all those who in these years have deeply believed that things could be better, that the darkness would be driven away, that evil would be driven away. This is what has come to fruition,” she added.

Von der Leyen

“Congratulations to Donald Tusk on becoming Prime Minister of Poland” came from European Commission President Ursula von del Leyen. “Your experience and strong commitment to our European values ​​will be invaluable in forging a stronger Europe, for the benefit of the Polish people,” he wrote in X. “I look forward to working with you, starting from This week's important European Council,” added von der Leyen.

Metsola

“Congratulations to Donald Tusk as the new Prime Minister of Poland” also from the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. “A staunch supporter of the European Union and dear friend, I look forward to working together for a prosperous Poland and a stronger Europe. We will face the current challenges. United,” Metsola writes on social media.

Zelensky

“The future of Ukraine and Poland rests on unity, mutual assistance and strategic partnership to defeat our common enemy. When we stand together, the freedom of both our nations is unbeatable,” declares Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulating Donald Tusk. “We appreciate Poland's support. Together, we value our countries and the whole of Europe. I am sure that Ukraine and Poland will remain committed to the cause of defending global freedom,” adds Zelensky.

Tajani

“Good job to the new Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk. We will work together for an even stronger and more united Europe under the banner of the values ​​of the EPP. Congratulations, my friend!”. Also by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.