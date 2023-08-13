If someone in their twenties is told today “go and let them wave you”, perhaps they won’t take it the wrong way because they may not know that in the time of their grandparents it was used as a colloquial expression of rejection. Nor can he even remotely imagine what a “pololo” is. And perhaps the word yeyé will lead you to evoke the carding of the women in the family photos of the sixties. Language is a living organism in constant mutation. But a little over half a century ago, a small team, led by the language scholar Manuel Seco, undertook the crazy task of recording the Spanish used at that time.

Thus was born the Current Spanish Dictionary (DEA), known in the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) as “el Seco”, by the surname of its creator. Manuel Seco, lexicographer and grammarian, who died in December 2021, presented this project to the Aguilar publishing house in 1969. Since the first edition of the DEA, which came to light in 1999, the lexicographer Olimpia Andrés and Gabino Ramos have worked with him, this in documentation tasks. They were 30 years of work. There was a second, in 2011. Now comes the third with the news that is available online, no longer on paper, is free to access and has been updated with changes in the use of numerous words in the last decade to offer an x-ray of everyday Spanish. It has been published by the BBVA Foundation. “Today, a paper edition of a work like this does not make sense, and this time it would have needed three volumes, for the two of the previous editions,” explains Olimpia Andrés, director of the second and this third edition, by phone. The online DEA contains more than 83,000 slogans, some 8,000 more than on the previous occasion.

“Seco’s idea was to make a dictionary of documented voices, with uses, which was limited to Spain. That one was made from paper tokens, ”he adds. This work records lexicon since 1950 and to document each term it is based on examples taken from “novels and plays, above all, because they reflect the most lively language, while poetry is more personal and transcends the proper meaning of the words” , according to Andres. “In addition, textbooks and the press, due to their importance in today’s life.” In total, a corpus of about 3,000 books and about 500 publications. “The words we collect always have to have been cited by at least two authors.”

In this digital version, each term, along with its meaning, offers the “advanced view” option, where you can see the documented examples and grammatical functions of that word. It also includes a user guide, a glossary of linguistic terms, and an appendix with verb conjugation. What differentiates the DEA from the Dictionary of the RAE? “Which was written based not on previous dictionaries, but on a corpus made specifically for this work.” The RAE academic Pedro Alvarez de Mirandawho was a disciple of Seco, describes the DEA as a “feat”, of which “the method, breadth and technical rigor” stand out.

Andrés has selected for EL PAÍS some voices from this work collected as “rare today”, almost out of use, but which were used in the second half of the 20th century. Words that our parents or grandparents said and that today sound weird (a term, by the way, not yet included in the dictionary of the RAE).

Mayoress: A word that has changed its use. Today it is normal for the first authority of a City Council to be a woman. However, some time ago, this word also designated the mayor’s wife; as bailiff she was the bailiff’s, or notaria the notary’s. Luckily they are that, distant times.

Go and let them wave you: It was a colloquial formula for “expressing rejection of someone”. A phrase that almost disappeared today if it weren’t for the fact that there will be those who remember the well-known lyrics of the song pichifrom music magazine the leandras: “Come on, and let them wave you with the stayand if you suffocate, take it with seltz!”.

Basket: As an interjection, it refers to an expression that any character in an old Disney movie could have said. It was used to denote “anger or surprise”, and use it in the plural: Baskets!

Combination: Let’s go with a large section on outfits that some women have worn or may still wear. In this case it is the “female undergarment that covers from the shoulders, or sometimes from the waist, to near the edge of the skirt.” Moviegoers will remember seeing Sophia Loren in the cinema in combination, for example. Another meaning of this term, now that it is not yet known who will be the next president of the Executive in Spain, is that of “formation of a government”. Will Sánchez achieve the combination?

Boyfriend: This was a “feminine baggy pants, especially the one used for gymnastics or as an undergarment of some regional costumes.” Andrés remembers it: “I did gymnastics with that, imagine”.

underskirt: “Inner skirt of thick fabric used for coat.” We heard our grandmothers talk about it. And there will be those who remember the chorus of the jota that the group Nuevo Mester de Juglaría sang, cryptically titled What if: “Up, down, I have seen my girlfriend’s slip”.

Support: It is also rare today to refer to the bra by this name. An article about the summer pleasure of not wearing a bra was published in this newspaper a few days ago, in which it was said: “A bra sounds like a Nadiuska movie”. Although the DEA does not include her own names, the youngest will not remember that Nadiuska was the artistic name of the beautiful German actress Roswicha Bertasha Smid Honczar, who developed part of her career in Spain in the uncover cinema.

Sampler: Surely there are readers who associate it with the expression “paragon of virtues” which, as the DEA says, is used “sometimes with ironic intent”. However, you have to travel much further back in time to find out that it can also refer to a “handkerchief with samples of different work or embroideries”.

Rubbery: It is the adjective to indicate the “very presumptuous and groomed man who is looking for flirtations”. she already said it the letter of tuberoseof the leandras: “And the gummy who sees it / Goes and tells her come on / Put me on the lapel / Whatever you want”.

Give the opium: If we get more zarzueleros, this locution means “to captivate the spirit or the senses”, as the character of Don Hilarion in The pigeon vervain: “A brunette and a blonde, / daughters of the people of Madrid, / give me opium with such grace / that I cannot resist them”. It does not mean that Don Hilarión was happy as Robert de Niro in the final scene of Once upon a Time in America.

Being in monkeys: Who has not happened. It is a colloquial expression, rare today, for an “angry situation referring to a couple, especially boyfriends.”

Party: We move to the sixties of the last century. It is the “home gathering of young people, with dancing and drinks and generally things to eat”. Almost half a century ago, a song that went like this was popular: “Bring out the whiskey cheli for the staff / And let’s go to did a party / Take the cassette pa to be able to dance / As in a discotheque”.

A scene from the movie ‘El guateque’, by Blake Edwards.

Guide: Today it seems very strange to us that one of the definitions of this verb was “driving a vehicle”.

Make love: This locution does not need much explanation, but it does need to clarify a postponed meaning: “Court”. there is also make lovewhich is not a matter of onanism, but it is about “lovingly talking” two people.

Play truant: Be careful, soccer fans, yes, it is the “hitting the ball by passing the kicking foot behind the supporting leg”. But the infrequent use is a colloquialism to say that someone has failed “an obligation, especially in class”, come on, the balls (or steers) of a lifetime.

Tacky: Yes, in addition to a guy loaded with gold and in a tracksuit, there is another very strange use: “Shop assistant.” Who knows how the employees of an establishment would take today when a customer said to them: “Sorry, tacky, can you show me that shirt?”

Jeme: Today it is common for whatsapps to put the icon of a hand with the index and thumb stretched out. What is almost unknown is that the distance between those two fingers in such a position is called jeme.

Carry basket: Who hasn’t happened to (2). “Accompany a couple in love, especially when they show affection.”

Mataquintos: A colloquial and humorous word to define the “poor quality tobacco cigarette and very strong flavor”. The “fifth” thing was for the young men who raffled to go to compulsory military service. So would tobacco.

Lie more than the gazette: Our ancestors knew what today is a fake news. This phrase obviously means “to lie a lot”. It was said that way The Madrid Gazettean official publication that was maintained until 1936 and that was like the current BOE, but apparently with quite a few fluff.

Minute: For nostalgic. This beautiful word designated, in addition to the device that indicates the minutes on a clock, the photographers who took minute-by-minute portraits in streets or squares. A species unfortunately almost extinct.

Diamond: We are not referring to its meaning as a piece of the crotch of a pantyhose, which is also. The “rare” meaning is for the moral qualification that existed in Spain of television programs. If at the start of a movie two white diamonds appeared in the upper left corner of the TV, it means that the minors had to go to bed.

The actress Concha Velasco, in the Plaza de España in Madrid, in 1965, the Yeye period. Gianni Ferrari (getty images)

yeye: And finally, a little movement. “Style of popular music in vogue around the year 1965 and characterized by the frequent use of the term ye-ye as a rhythmic chorus”, says the DEA. It is, however, one of those words that seems to resist dying because, as Andrés points out, the writer Elvira Lindo uses it in her latest novel, in the lion’s den, when commenting on a photo from that time, one says “cardado yeyé”. By the way, the Real Madrid team that won the sixth European Cup, in 1966, was nicknamed “the one with the yeyés”. And the great Concha Velasco is the yeyé girl par excellence: “Find yourself a girl / A yeyé girl / Who has a lot of rhythm / And who sings in English”.

