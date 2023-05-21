Dubai (Union)

The polo team left for Morocco to participate in the fourth edition of the Mohammed VI Polo Cup, which will be held from May 22 to 27, and 8 countries are competing, including 4 Arab teams, namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt, along with America, Argentina, Spain and Nigeria, with a handicap rate of 8. Joule.

The participating teams were divided into two groups, the first included the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Morocco, while the second included Egypt, Nigeria, America and Spain. At the “La Palmeraie” club in Asilah, the tournament will end on May 27 in Rabat.

The delegation of our national team includes Nasser Al Shamsi, Director of Mission, and players Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor, Tariq Rashid Al Habtoor, Hernan Perez and Diaz Al Baridi.

The Board of Directors of the Polo Federation, headed by Mohammed Al Habtoor, met with the mission, before heading to Rabat, to support the players morally, especially as it is the first foreign participation of our team.

And Mohammed Al Habtoor expressed his happiness with the first foreign participation of our team.

Al Habtoor called on the players to be the best ambassadors for their country, and to do their best to represent the country in the best way, stressing that the team will meet the expectations of it and leave a wonderful artistic impression. To all participants and followers.

Mohamed Al-Huraiz, Acting Secretary-General of the Union, said that the Union did not delay in responding to the invitation extended to it by its Moroccan counterpart, given the distinguished relations that unite the two brotherly peoples.