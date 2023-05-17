The Polo GTI Edition 25 is an appropriate way to celebrate a birthday.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI is a wonderful fun package that has been around for several years. Of course, the Golf GTI is the OG, but a whole lot of GTIs have also been built from the Polo. We’re going to fill ourselves old with it, but the first Polo GTI came on the market in 1998.

But now it is time for the Polo GTI Edition 25. We know the Edition models of the Golf and they are very interesting models with unique equipment and different technology. What about this Volkswagen Polo birthday boy?

Sports suspension. On a GTI? John!

Well, unfortunately we don’t get a Golf R engine or a mechanical lock. It is a combination of extra equipment and some design details. For example, you get a sports suspension as standard! On a GTI! Who would have thought that? According to Volkswagen, it is specially tuned for the Polo GTI and lowers the car by about 15 millimeters.

The XDS system (electric locking simulation for the front wheels) is also on it. Important for the bragging rights nowadays the IQ-LIGHT Matrix are Led headlights. Furthermore, the GTI Edition 25 has red brake calipers, strips, honeycomb grille and chrome sports exhaust. We think the regular GTI already had those, didn’t it?

The rims are unique: 18-inch and high-gloss black. The roof is also black, as are the mirror caps. In the interior we then see black and red leather sports seats with GTI lettering. There is also a plaque that says ‘1 of 2,500’.

Equipment Polo GTI Edition 25

Not much changes on the engine. Under the hood we find a 2.0 TSI four-cylinder that produces 207 hp and 320 Nm. This allows you to accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The top speed of the Polo GTI Edition 25 is 240 km/h.

The Polo GTI Edition 25 therefore distinguishes itself further with its equipment. And to be honest: everything you could ever need seems to be there. You can choose from white, red, blue, silver or grey. There is also the shade Ascot Gray especially for the Polo GTI Edition 25. Or the car to The Netherlands is known! Only 20 pieces are coming our way. It will be a pricey thing, a standard Polo GTI costs 42 grand nowadays.

The original Polo GTI from 25 years ago

Volkswagen itself gives us a picture with the first Polo GTI. That was the 6N2 for us, but 3,000 prefacelift copies were also built in Germany (6N). Technically they are quite similar.

So a horny 1.6 16v with 125 hp, sports seats, fog lights and cool BBS wheels. Most units were sold to Volkswagen employees.

Read more? These are the 13 nicest Polos ever made!

This article Polo GTI Edition 25 is a nice fat party girl appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Polo #GTI #Edition #nice #fat #birthday #boy