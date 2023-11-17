The price of the Polo GTI 25 is known to us Dutch and yes, it is a lot.

Yes, we are going to whine again about the price of the Volkswagen Polo GTI. Since the tightening of BPM fines, chip shortages, pandemics, wars, mega-inflation plus other factors (@jaapiyo blames Aunt Sigrid) everything has quickly become more expensive. The Polo GTI is a bit of a symbol for the crazy price increases.

The current generation GTI once started under 30 grand. That was a pretty good deal. A neat Polo with 2.0 TSI engine with 200 hp. In principle it was an exact copy of the Golf GTI in 2004: also a fun letter with a 2.0 TSI engine and 200 hp, plus a competitive price tag (then less than 32 grand).

Special edition

The Polo GTI is also still in the Volkswagen configurator and above that comes the exclusive Polo GTI Edition 25. This car celebrates 25 years of fast Polos. It was not yet called Polo GTI, but Polo G40. You can view all the fast, fun Polo’s in this article.

Especially to celebrate the anniversary, Volkswagen has the Polo GTI Edition 25. The color scheme should refer to the G40: red with many black details. Previously it was just the black of the bumper.

Furthermore, the Polo GTI Edition 25 stickers, black wheels, 25 badges, a black roof, black rear spoiler and black exterior mirror caps.

Price Polo GTI 25 (drum roll)

People are also celebrating in the interior: there are premium sports seats with special leather upholstery in black and red. In terms of equipment, Volkswagen has done something special, because almost all options are standard. That softens the price of the Polo GTI 25 a bit.

Because yes, that price. This is really very high. The importer really wants 49,390 euros for it. That’s a lot of money for a B-segment hatchback. It is not the case that there is a 3.0 six-cylinder in the back. It is the 2.0 EA888 engine with 207 hp, just as much as the standard GTI must produce.

This is also available and costs 43,790 euros. Also a lot of money, but a bit more manageable. 25 units will come to the Netherlands, a total of 2,500 will be built.

