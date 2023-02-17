Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

The Sultan Bin Zayed Stadium at the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club will host, on Saturday, the activities of the Hope Festival for People of Determination Polo, which is organized by the club under the auspices and directives of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club. Alhamm.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival, headed by Khaled Saeed Al Marzouki, Executive Director of the Club, completed all arrangements in order to bring out the annual celebration in the best way.

Al-Marzouqi confirmed that all committees have completed their preparations for the success of the festival, in implementation of the directives of His Highness the President of the Club, the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the contribution of the strategic and medical sponsor Burjeel Hospitals, the Jannah Hotels and Resorts Group, the hotel sponsor, Ghantoot Equestrian Equipment, and the contribution of various media.

He added: «The celebration program starts from two o’clock in the afternoon, and at two o’clock and 45 minutes the various activities accompanying the festive match begin, as the program includes a section on riding small horses, stagecoaches and pony horses. It brings together the Ghantoot (A) and Ghantoot (B) teams, with the participation and contribution of a group of national and resident players, and in the fifth, the participants are crowned and honored.

And he continued: «The club is keen on the success of community humanitarian events, and contributes to all of them, under the direct guidance of His Highness the club president, and we organize this community charitable celebration, with the aim of spreading health awareness in all its forms towards those loyal societal groups, through partnerships with various sectors, with the aim of providing services Jalila is in the interest of the UAE community of citizens and residents, brothers and friends.