The family of the Peruvian composer Augusto Polo Campos has denounced that the Avanza País political party improperly used the song “Contigo Perú” as a propaganda theme for its presidential candidate. Hernando De Soto.

In dialogue with América Noticias, the son of the singer-songwriter, Marco Polo Campos, indicated that the audiovisual material was shared on the official Facebook page of the political organization, on September 29, 2020, “in an unauthorized manner to advertise his candidate ”.

“Having detected this lack, we tried to connect with them in a peaceful way, without having any political nuance; simply solve their lack and that they withdraw that publicity, “he said.

However, despite attempts to communicate to reach an agreement, Polo Fields He assured that they did not get an answer.

“We have been forced to file a complaint with the corresponding authorities, in this case it would be Indecopi and also, in the next few days, before the Judiciary ”, said the musician’s son. This procedure would respond to the improper use of intellectual property.

The response of the political group came from its legal representative, Aldo Borrero, who specified that it was possibly the editor of the profile on the social network who decided to share the video.

“Because surely some editor liked me, the link was copied from another page to the official of the party. The moment we found out, it was as a result of the notarial letter from the Polo family, which was in September, “he indicated, adding that the video has already been withdrawn.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.