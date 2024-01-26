Augusto Polo Campos Linareseldest son of the remembered composer, decided to show in front of television cameras a unreleased video of what his father asked him when he was alive. In this clip, the singer-songwriter is seen telling his heir to take charge of the company he founded called Contigo Perú SAC. In this note, you learn details about the controversy that has been generated by the inheritance of the deceased Augusto Polo Campos.

What is the request that Augusto Polo Campos made to his eldest son before he died?

The eldest son of Augusto Polo Campos He was invited to 'Say it loud', last January 25. During the program hosted by Lady Guillén, Augusto Polo Campos Jr. presented a video in which you see and hear your late composer make a special request.

“You have to manage your brothers and you are going to maintain Contigo Perú, with the same precepts”, were the words of the remembered Augusto Polo Campos. In this regard, the singer-songwriter's eldest heir stated: “My father gives me the order that I have to watch over the brothers, I have to look after the company he has created.”

Let us remember that Augusto Polo Linares Fields He is involved in a controversy with his brothers Flor Polo, Selena Polo, Marco Polo and Cristovals Polo. And he asks them not to hide the information from him and to be transparent about the destination of the money that enters the company. Contigo Perú SACwhich his father founded.

Did Augusto Polo Campos Jr.'s brothers reach a conciliation for their father's inheritance?

This Friday, January 26, Augusto Polo Campos Jr. He was waiting for his brothers to appear at the conciliation center to resolve everything that involved his father's inheritance. Flor Polo Diaz She was the only one who attended, signed some papers and left without making any statements to the press.

This was the second and last summons to resolve this conflict. Hence Augusto Polo Linares Fields He indicated that he would take other measures: talk to his lawyers.