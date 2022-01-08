“I could tell this story in different ways,” the podcast begins Bloody Sunday in Roermond. Leave it to master storyteller Frans Pollux (The Last Dance) to do that properly. Bystanders of an IRA attack on May 27, 1990 tell of horrifying screams and a body shot to shreds, in the middle of the market in Roermond. Pollux moves thoughtfully toward a bigger story, that of the Irish terrorists and the secret services after them. He interweaves histories with reconstructions and cinematic music from the series The Spectacular. Pollux’s penetrating voice asks questions in between: “Would it have been different if the attacks had been committed in the Randstad?” “Could they have been prevented?”

in Roermond 4 episodes of 35-40 min, weekly. VPRO / NPO Radio 1

