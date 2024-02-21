OfMaria Giovanna Faiella

Italy is the first country in Europe for deaths attributable to air pollution. Last year around 69 thousand premature deaths mainly from heart attacks and strokes, but also from lung cancer and COPD

What impact does theair pollution on our health? What can we do to defend ourselves? We asked him Alessandro Mianiprofessor of Environmental Prevention at the University of Milan and president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), who once again reiterates the need to “act quickly to drastically reduce the main emitting sources of air pollution”.

How to protect yourself in these days of peak pollution? “First of all they must Avoid children and the elderly walking outdoorsespecially those with chronic diseases previous patients who have a compromise of the cardiovascular or respiratory system”.

Can those who are well go for a run? «If you really want to do it, better in green areas, possibly in the very early hours of the morning or in the evening, after the heavy traffic has stopped. But it would be preferable to avoidat least these days, as well as riding a bicycle.” See also Drugs, when suddenly stopping is dangerous

Can wearing a mask be useful? “Surely better to wear itbut it is a partial filter not capable of protecting against the finest dust, which is the most dangerous because it reaches deep into the respiratory tree, the pulmonary alveoli, and is also able to pass through the blood barrier.”

Any other useful tips? «Inside our homes air out the environment by opening the windows which overlook internal courtyards or secondary streets, or in any case avoid opening them during peak traffic hours. In any case it is always recommended open the windows several times a day to change the air in the apartment or other places indoors (schools, gyms, workplaces, universities, cinemas, transport) where on average there is higher pollution than outside. If you have only one window overlooking busy streets it is a good idea to equip yourself with one systems – scientifically validated – di air purification or mechanized ventilation with pre-filtration of the incoming air”. See also von der Leyen: "Against Omicron it's a race against time"