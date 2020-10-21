Pollution Study: Air pollution caused nearly half a million newborn deaths last year, the biggest reason is related to cooking at home

Using bad fuels indoors affects the baby as a fetus.

Air pollution may be blamed for the deaths of 476,000 newborns worldwide last year, says a recent study backed by two U.S. research institutes.

Two-thirds of deaths were due to toxic gases from home cooking fuels. These fuels include coal, wood and manure, as well as many liquid fuels. They are used in homes where ventilation is often deficient.

The Guardian magazine interviewed by a professor of epidemiology at UCLA University Beate Ritz says the air quality in homes in many developing countries is equivalent to that of Queen Victoria during the industrialization of London air. The worst regions were India and sub-Saharan Africa, according to AFP, which reported on the study.

State of Global Air 2020 According to the study, 116,000 babies up to one month old died of air pollution in India, and as many as 236,000 in sub-Saharan Africa.

Research according to the authors, there is growing evidence that maternal exposure to wedding and similar air pollution is associated with the birth of babies as underweight or premature. These small babies, in turn, are prone to inflammation and pneumonia, among other things. They make up the majority of infant mortality in both India and sub-Saharan Africa, AFP says.

In addition, babies are exposed as soon as they are born to toxic gases, which have been further exacerbated by population growth, urbanization and increased traffic.

“We don’t yet fully understand the mechanisms, but there is something that slows down a baby’s growth and ultimately reduces birth weight. The epidemiological link is evident in many countries and in several studies, ”says the lead researcher Katherine Walker From the Health Effects Institute at The Guardian.

“Although the use of poor quality fuels in households has been slowly and steadily declining, they are still a key factor in the mortality of the youngest babies,” says the CEO of the same facility. Dan Greenbaum.

In addition to babies, air pollution also kills adults. For adults, according to a research report, they are the fourth leading cause of death after high blood pressure, smoking and poor nutrition, AFP says.