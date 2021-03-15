As lockdown restrictions are loosened in some countries and regular activity resumes, levels of nitrogen dioxide are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Throughout 2020, satellite data was used to show a decrease in air pollution that coincided with national closures implemented to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

On January 23, the world saw the first coronavirus lockdown go into effect in Wuhan, China, in an effort to halt the spread of the disease. This blockade set the precedent for similar measures in other cities in the country, putting an end to daily activities, including industry and traffic.

Factories and other industries were closed and people were confined to their homes. Similar measures were then launched around the world over the next several weeks and months.

As a result, the satellites detected a significant reduction of air pollutants in China. This included reducing emissions of nitrogen dioxide, a gas that pollutes the air primarily as a result of traffic and the combustion of fossil fuels in industrial processes.

Now, more than a year later, when restrictions have been relaxed, the average level of air pollutants has recovered and is increasing again.

The maps show monthly mean nitrogen dioxide concentrations, derived from data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, in central and eastern parts of China in February 2019, February 2020, and February 2021.

The map shows the fluctuation of the levels between the three periods, with dark red indicating high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide.

Data indicates that nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Beijing fell by around 35% between February 2019 and 2020, before returning to similar levels in February 2021. Similarly, in Chongqing, nitrogen dioxide fell by roughly 45% between February 2019 and February 2020, before returning to almost double the pre-COVID numbers.

Claus Zehner, director of ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission, says in a statement: “We expected air pollution to recover as blockages were lifted around the world. Nitrogen dioxide concentrations in our atmosphere They do not depend solely on human activity. Climatic conditions such as wind speed and cloud cover also affect these levels, however, a large number of these reductions are due to the easing of restrictions. In the coming weeks and months , we expect increases in nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Europe as well. “

These data are thanks to the Tropomi instrument on board the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere.

