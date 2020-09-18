Warning sign on a road in the Grenoble region, announcing a pollution alert and a speed reduction in June 2019 (STÉPHANE MILHOMME / FRANCE-INFO)

You have to be expert enough to read and understand the maps, the air quality measurement data on the various sites of the air quality measurement associations (ASQAA). From next January 1, the Atmo France air pollution index will change to become clearer and more accessible to the general public. It will have six levels (instead of three), from good to extremely bad.

The models will also make it possible to find it for small municipalities and not only for large towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants. Finally, a great novelty: it will integrate pollution with fine particles of less than 2.5 micrometers, those which pass the alveoli of the lungs and enter the blood. It had so far been detected by certain sensors but not necessarily transcribed in the index.



It’s not just this change that will have consequences on the new index. The thresholds for qualifying the air as good or bad will be lowered to the level of European thresholds, which are more protective of health than those set by France so far. In addition, it will no longer distinguish between particles, nitrogen oxides or ozone: it will take the pollutant with the worst level to determine the index.

These changes, in particular the integration of PM 2.5, will result in a more frequently bad index than today. Atmo did the calculation for the years 2015-2017, when Paris has only ten days a year with a bad index, in this new calculation it will be 83. Rennes had zero and will go to 19, Marseille will go from 5 to 89, Lyon from 14 to 108.

Yet the published balance sheet Wednesday September 16 by the ministry shows that in 20 years air pollution has fallen, even if it remains above the thresholds for certain pollutants such as those from diesel engines. But the idea is to better understand the background pollution, that which causes 48,000 premature deaths per year according to Public Health France, and not just the one at peak times.



This index will give fairly classic usage and health advice such asindex given by the European Environment Agency: limit the car, do not make efforts if you have asthma … It will also then be necessary for each prefect, each region to adapt the measures to be taken to its pollution. It is not only linked to road traffic with differentiated traffic or reduced speed, but it is also partly caused by agricultural spraying, wood heating or industrial waste, or even pollution imported from other countries. .