Madrid. The impact of air pollution on insects is increasing and is contributing to global population declines, even in remote wilderness areas.

Researchers from Melbourne University, Peking University of Forestry and California Davis University report that an insect’s ability to find food and mate is reduced when its antennae are contaminated by particles from industry, transportation, forest fires and other sources of pollution. .

The researcher at the University of Melbourne, Mark Elgar, co-author of the article published in Nature Communicationssaid the study alerted humans to a potentially significant risk to insect populations.

“While we know that particulate exposure can affect the health of organisms, including insects, our research shows that it also reduces their crucial ability to detect odors and find food and mates,” Professor Elgar said in a statement.

“This could result in population declines, even after wildfires and in habitats far from the source of contamination. In addition to being fascinating creatures, many insects play critical roles in pollinating plants, including nearly all the crops we depend on for food, and destroying decaying material and recycling nutrients.”

The research team carried out several related experiments: Using a scanning electron microscope, they found that as air pollution increases, more particulate matter accumulates on the sensitive antennae of houseflies. This material contains airborne solid particles or liquid droplets and may include toxic heavy metals and organics from coal, oil, gasoline, or wood fires.

They exposed houseflies for just 12 hours to different levels of air pollution in Beijing and then placed the flies in a Y-shaped tube maze. Uncontaminated flies normally choose the arm of the Y-maze that leads to an odor to food or sex pheromones, while the contaminated ones select an arm at random, with a probability of 50/50.

Neural tests confirmed that contamination of the antenna significantly reduced the strength of odor-related electrical signals sent to the flies’ brains and compromised their ability to detect odors.

The antennae have olfactory receptors that detect odor molecules emanating from a food source, a potential mate, or a good egg-laying site. If these are covered with particles, a physical barrier is created that prevents contact between the receptors and the airborne odor molecules.

“When their antennae become clogged with contaminant particles, insects struggle to smell food, a mate or a place to lay their eggs, and it follows that their populations will decline,” Professor Elgar said. “About 40 percent of the Earth’s land mass is exposed to concentrations of airborne particulate pollutants above the annual average recommended by the World Health Organization.

“This includes many remote and comparatively untouched habitats and areas of ecological importance, because air currents can carry particles thousands of kilometers,” Elgar stated.