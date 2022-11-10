Pollution scorches children’s health, even before they are born. It is not seen, but it makes a dent in the short and long term. A report of the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health warns of the vulnerability of minors and highlights that exposure to air pollution is associated with a greater risk of low birth weight, prematurity and neurodevelopmental problems, in addition to to increase the probability of suffering dermatological ailments, asthma or other long-term respiratory disorders. The balance of damages is constantly increasing in the heat of scientific evidence: A study recently published in the magazine Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology finds, after studying about 18,000 babies in Taiwan, that exposure to polluting particles during pregnancy is also associated with a delay in the motor skills of babies.

The scientific community estimates that children under five will suffer 88% of the load of diseases attributable to climate change. According to the FAROS report, which reviews the scientific evidence of the impact of environmental pollutants on health, everything takes its toll on health, directly or indirectly: from the increase in atmospheric temperature, which alters the quality of water, polluting it and favoring appearance of diarrhea; to extreme events, such as floods or other catastrophes, which cause human loss, destroy infrastructure and collapse health systems. Also the climatic variations in heat and humidity, warn the researchers from Sant Joan de Déu and ISGlobaL, influence the incidence of diseases that are transmitted through animals, such as malaria, which continues to rise every year and especially affects to children (64% of deaths from malaria in 2018 were in this group).

In this cataract of damage that encourages climate change, one of the most studied adverse phenomena is atmospheric pollution, which also intensifies with the increase in the concentration of ozone on the planet. Lola Gómez, head of Obstetrics at Sant Joan de Déu, confirms “real evidence” about the relationship between pollutants in the air and their adverse effects on fetal growth. Although it is a relatively new field of study, he admits, knowledge about the harmful effects of pollution has not stopped growing: to the list of ills linked to breathing polluting particles is added a decrease in cognitive function, neurobehavioral problems and a slowdown of brain development.

This invisible threat comes, essentially, from the combustion of fossil fuels (from car engines, for example) and from industrial activity. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the annual limit value for nitrogen dioxide, whose main source is road traffic, be 10 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). Likewise, it establishes, in order to be within thresholds that are not harmful to health, that the annual limit value for suspended particles PM₁₀ be 15 μg/m3 and for PM2.5, 5 μg/m3. The vast majority of the 80 most populous Spanish cities were above these thresholds last year. In fact, according to the FAROS report, 93% of children breathe air that does not meet the quality criteria set by the WHO, which represents 600,000 premature infant deaths every year.

In children, the damage begins to crystallize in the mother’s womb. Research published in 2013 in the journal The Lancet with 14 European cohorts found that maternal exposure to air pollution is associated with restricted fetal growth: there is an increased risk of babies being born with low birth weight (less than 2.5 kilos after a full-term pregnancy), a condition that it can cause sequelae in the baby’s brain development and an impact on long-term health “The environment that the mother is experiencing is being experienced by the baby from inside the belly. Everything that happens during pregnancy is going to have an influence on the child and also in his adult stage”, warns Gómez.

All those environmental contaminants that come into contact with the mother also cross the placenta. In fact, contaminating particles have been found in umbilical cord blood. “Particles of air pollution affect the placenta, change the inflammatory state… The most studied impact is on neurodevelopment and, although they are not serious problems, they are not important,” says the gynecologist at Sant Joan de Deu. The scientific literature has also reported the risk of premature birth due to exposure to pollutants.

The effects of pollution also accompany children, spurring respiratory ailments. The Sant Joan de Déu and ISGlobal researchers explain in their report that, from the outset, the youngest are usually more susceptible to respiratory tract diseases because “they have a smaller diameter” and, furthermore, “children and adolescents have a greater respiratory rate and more metabolic turnover (molecules are degraded and synthesized more frequently than in adults)”. With that starting point, pollution and other environmental contaminants only increase that vulnerability.

Quique Bassat, pediatrician and epidemiologist at ISGlobal, assumes that, “unlike other threats to health, the effects of climate and other environmental factors are more subtle.” They are not always direct and easily visible in a clinical picture. To begin with, because the degree of influence on a person can vary, Gómez adds: “Not everyone influences everyone the same. There is also a genetic susceptibility that makes a pollutant can have an effect or not”.

In the European Cohort Study for the Effects of Air Pollution (EXHAUST), researchers found in 2013, after studying nearly 6,000 children aged six to eight from various countries, that exposure to air pollution is associated with a reduction in lung function in children. Another investigation published in 2021 maintains, after studying nearly a thousand German children, that childhood exposure to pollution can reduce lung function until adolescence.

asthma and bronchitis

Asthma is, according to the FAROS report researchers, the disease most clearly associated with air pollution. A scientific review in 2017 supported that there is an association between exposure to various pollutants associated with traffic and the risk of developing asthma. In fact, an ISGlobal study in 2020 calculated that, in Barcelona, 50% of cases of asthma are due to air pollution. In other investigation of ESCAPE with a dozen cohorts, the scientists also found “consistent evidence” of an association between pollution and the development of pneumonia during childhood.

Another disease influenced by pollution is bronchitis, which is an inflammation of the lining of the bronchial tubes and causes cough and phlegm. The scientific community has found, for example, a link between exposure to black carbon in the air in the first four years of life and an increased incidence of chronic bronchitis in adults. The investigators of the FAROS report recall a paradigmatic case of this association: in the 1990s, with the relocation of the industry to Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a decrease in respiratory symptoms related to the reduction in exposure to sulfur dioxide was observed.

A girl wears an anti-pollution mask in New Delhi, India. Hindustan Times (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Although the bulk of scientific research finds only one relationship and cannot conclude causality between pollution and disease, the researchers from Sant Joan de Déu and ISGlobal assure, in their report, that “the consistency of the findings that have been made so far implies that the association between air pollution and respiratory health is widely accepted. Scientists also warn of the effect of other environmental contaminants, such as chemical substances that are in the environment and that function as endocrine disruptors. That is, points out Gómez, “which act like the body’s hormones, simulating women’s estrogens, for example” and altering the individual’s body.

Beyond respiratory diseases, there are studies that also associate pollution with an increase in medical visits for atopic dermatitis in children and adolescents, with the first episode of allergy or with the incidence of allergic rhinitis. The impact even reaches cognitive development: impaired memory, attention or processing speed. An ISGlobal study, for example, found that the days when children are exposed to higher levels of pollution show a one-month delay in the natural improvement in their response speed.

In cancer, although it is a very rare disease in children, there are also studies that find an impact of pollution. In 2001 it was reported for the first time an association between traffic pollution and the risk of developing leukemias, myelomas and brain tumors, the most common cancerous diseases in children. In 2020, another studio associated fine particles during embryonic development with the incidence of cancer up to 14 years.

noise impact

Where there is still a long way to go to specify the real impact on health is in other environmental factors, such as noise. A study with thousands of schoolchildren from schools in Barcelona related noise pollution from traffic to a lower attention span and working memory. In the FAROS report, Miguel Lanaspa, a pediatrician at Sant Joan de Déu, also warns that “sleeping in noisy environments, or the presence of unexpected noises such as the motorcycle in the initial example, or the garbage truck, breaks sleep, breaks the cycle and deprives the body of the benefits of the deepest phases, such as lowering blood pressure, the production of serotonin (“anti-stress” hormone) and the consolidation of memories of the previous day” . As a domino effect, failing sleep can disrupt children’s learning, increase emotional distress, and thus raise their levels of irritability.

The scientific evidence available globally on the impact on maternal and child health, however, is limited, admit the authors of the FAROS report. “There are few studies that have evaluated the relationship between noise and the presence of complications at birth. However, some research has studied the impact of noise from airplanes, roads and highways, and has found that the possible association with low birth weight or prematurity is insufficient. Some studies have seen that there is no association with having a preterm birth, or that the evidence is limited regarding birth weight.

