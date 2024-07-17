Pollution | Photos: The mayor’s swim in the Seine drove Parisians wild

Pollution|The quality of the Seine water flowing through Paris raises concerns at the Olympics.

of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo kept his word and took a dip in the Seine River on Wednesday. Seine’s pollution has caused concern during the Olympics.

Open water sports and the swimming part of the triathlon are supposed to be held in the river, but quality tests have time and again shown the water to be too polluted.

“The water is very good. A little cold, but it’s not that terrible,” the mayor said, according to news agency NTB.

Hidalgo and the President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier in the summer that they would swim in the Seine to prove its suitability for the Olympics. Macron was not seen washing on Wednesday due to the political situation in France.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, enjoyed the waves of the Seine with Mayor Anna Hidalgo.

President of the Organizing Committee of the Paris Olympics Tony Estanguet was involved in the rapture and assured that the situation in the river was fine.

“Today is a confirmation that we are exactly where we should be. We are now ready to hold the games in the Seine,” said Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion.

In Paris, around 1.4 billion euros have been spent on cleaning the Seine.

A group of Parisians rowed in the Seine on Wednesday after the mayor showed a model.