According to the foundation, the proportion of good quality water increased, but the stain almost doubled in size in 2 years

The pollution stain on the Tietê River continues to grow, according to the report 2023 of the monitoring program Observing the Rivers from the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation. Furthermore, water of unsuitable quality for multiple uses currently extends for 160 km. The document was released during the ceremony that celebrated the 30 years of existence of the monitoring program on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).

According to the foundation, the stain increased 31% compared to 2022, when it reached 122 km. Compared to 2021, when it represented 85 km, it practically doubled, which created an alert in SOS Mata Atlântica.

“[O resultado] It’s a warning because we maintained a regular quality. In some points, it improved a little, but in other points it got a little worse, which gave a certain stability. We need to have very strong specific work to improve [da qualidade da água do Tietê]”, said the coordinator of Observing the Rivers of SOS Mata Atlântica, Gustavo Veronesi, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

For Gustavo, “It’s not just basic sanitation” that will solve this problem. “Basic sanitation is an important piece, but there are other actions that involve municipalities, companies, farmers, traders and citizens so that, together, we can actually have an improvement in the river”, he stated.

He also stated that the increase in spots was “the big surprise” of the report. “We expected there to be a significant reduction in the stain and that did not happen; there was an increase.”

Of the 160 km with unsuitable water due to pollution, 33 indicated poor quality. The remainder indicated poor quality. The pollution stain was observed from the source to the city of Barra Bonita, on the Tietê-Paraná waterway.

According to Andrea Ferreira, responsible for Tietê Projectfrom the Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo), the increase in the stain can be explained by several factors, such as the rainfall regime, diffuse pollution and the increase in irregular occupations. For Andrea, cleaning up Tietê is a “huge challenge” and the results released by SOS Mata Atlântica demonstrate that it is necessary “expand sewage treatment”.

Like Gustavo, Andrea said that only joint action will be able to solve the river problem. “Cleaning up the Tietê River, or any river, does not depend on just one person, it depends on everyone”he declared.

The largest river in São Paulo, with 1,100 km from source to mouth, Tietê crosses the State from east to west, crossing urban areas and municipalities with important agricultural production. It is divided into 6 water resources management units, also called river basins.

The work carried out by Observando os Rios involves 41 groups of volunteers in 28 municipalities, including 18 points in the capital of São Paulo. The assessment covers 16 indicators, following the Water Quality Index.

Monitoring was carried out over 576 km, in 59 collection points distributed across 34 rivers in the Alto Tietê, Sorocaba/Médio Tietê and Piracicaba, Capivari and Jundiaí river basins, which cover 102 municipalities in the metropolitan regions of São Paulo, Campinas and Sorocaba. This represents 50% of the Tietê River drainage basin.

GOOD QUALITY WATER INCREASES

The Observando os Rios report also showed that, although the pollution spot has grown, the proportion of good quality water has increased again, going from 60 km in 2022 to 119 km in the current measurement, almost equaling what was recorded in 2021 (124 km). However, according to the organization, most of the monitored stretch remains in regular condition (293 km), signaling a general stable situation. Another fact demonstrated by the report this year is that water of optimal quality was not observed.

According to the report, the water is of good quality in 61 km that go from the source of the river to the city of Mogi das Cruzes and in 58 km that are close to the Barra Bonita Reservoir. The 293 km of regular water are divided into 4 sections in the Alto and Médio Tietê basins.

“We had points where water quality improved. This shows that, on the one hand, sanitation work is happening and needs to happen – and faster. On the other hand, [as manchas de poluição] show that there is a focus on other things that we need to pay attention to, such as the climate issue, the issue of diffuse pollution and the social issue, since we cannot talk about sanitation if we do not relate this to the housing problem. One thing is related to the other: how can we demand sanitation from people who have nowhere to live? So the issue of sanitation also involves social justice”highlighted Gustavo.

For the director of Public Policies at Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica, Malu Ribeiro, the institution’s fight to clean up the Tietê River “it’s not a dream that came about because of a stubborn alligator”but a fight for the recognition of the right to clean water.

In August 1990, a yellow-snouted alligator was seen sunbathing on the banks of the polluted Tietê River, near Vila Maria, in the north of São Paulo. His insistence on living there, despite the low oxygen level, earned him the name Stubborn. Stubborn not only caused immense congestion in the city due to the curiosity of drivers, but also mobilized the population in a campaign to clean up the Tietê River.

“We are also very stubborn because we made this desire a cause. A cause that resonates in Brazil”said Malu, during the event that celebrated 30 years of the Observando os Rios program.

“We want water to be recognized in Brazil as a human right. Access to clean water for all as one of the fundamental rights of Brazilians needs to be approved by the National Congress. A proposed amendment to the Constitution (PE) was unanimously approved in the Senate in 2009, and to this day this PEC is still in the Chamber of Deputies.”declared the foundation’s director of Public Policies.

Malu emphasized that the Brazilian population needs to remember that in 2024 there will be municipal elections and that future mayors need to be held accountable on this issue. “Next year we have municipal elections, and we need to put the water agenda and the forest agenda in the ranking of our society’s priorities because, when we turn on the tap and have no water, there will be no point in complaining. We need to act now.”

IMPORTANCE OF CLEARING POLLUTION

For SOS Mata Atlântica, the good water index in the Tietê River is essential to promote water security and multiple uses of water in the State of São Paulo, such as public supply, irrigation, food production, fishing, leisure activities, tourism , navigation and energy generation, in addition to maintaining ecosystems and restoring culture in riverside municipalities.

“The World Health Organization says that for every dollar invested in basic sanitation, up to US$4 is saved in public health. So, working with sanitation is investing in public health”said Gustavo.

Malu Ribeiro also highlighted that cleaning up the Tietê River is a societal project for Brazil. “If we can show that it is possible to recover a great river like this, the river of our history and our development, we can take this inclusion of society in the right to coexist with a clean river to other states.”

With information from Brazil Agency.