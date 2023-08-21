Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/20/2023 – 17:45

For the third time in a month, sporting events on the famous river that crosses the French metropolis had to be cancelled. Tests find untreated sewage brought by rain and bacteria at levels above acceptable. 20/08) due to the poor quality of the water in the Seine.

The organizers of the event said that analyzes of water samples from the famous river in the French capital revealed the presence of the e.coli bacteria in quantities above the permitted level.

“As a precautionary measure, and to protect the health of athletes, we have once again taken the decision to cancel all swimming events scheduled for today,” the event organization said in a statement.

This was the third cancellation in a month. A test paratriathlon event was canceled on Saturday, while the Open Water Swimming World Cup was suspended earlier this month after heavy rains caused flooding and untreated sewage into the Seine.

Risk for the 2024 Games?

Parisian authorities are racing to clean up the river so that outdoor swimming events can take place normally during the Olympic Games, which begin on July 26.

To make this possible, a large amount of money was invested in cleaning and water management projects, aiming to reduce the pollution generated by the waste carried by the rains.

Paris Games organizing committee director Tony Estanguet said there was no “plan B” for the swimming events.

“There is no solution to transfer the venue of the event. The triathlon and outdoor swimming will be held on the Seine next year, ”she assured. “The goal is to make the river swimmable by 2024.”

