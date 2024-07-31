The quality of the water in the river used in the Olympics is one of the main topics discussed on social media this Wednesday
The quality of the water in the Seine River, in Paris, France, is one of the main topics discussed on social media this Wednesday (31.Jul.2024) about the 2024 Olympics.
This is because the athletes competed in the triathlon category, where the start of the race takes place on the Seine. The race had been postponed due to the poor condition of the water. The moment became memes shared by internet users on X (formerly Twitter).
“The winner of the triathlon after swimming across the Seine”says the image below.
The Olympic swimmers before having to swim in the Seine pic.twitter.com/wGCvPGf1rH
— SNARKYMARKY (@snarkeigh) July 23, 2024
#Pollution #Seine #River #Paris
