Traffic sign that asks to avoid vehicle access to the center of Murcia, in a file image. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

EP Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:24



The City Council of Murcia deactivated this Monday the warning for pollution after recovering the quality of the air in the municipality at the appropriate levels, according to municipal sources in a statement. The daily average last Sunday at the San Basilio station was 25 grams per cubic meter; while at the Alcantarilla station it has been 6 degrees per cubic meter.

The municipal protocol of measures to be adopted during episodes of air pollution by NO2, SO2, O3 and PM10, has been deactivated as it was not passed last Sunday, in any of the two air quality monitoring stations in the municipality of Murcia, the limits set therein. This allows the lifting of the special measures that were decreed last Tuesday.