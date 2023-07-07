Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/06/2023 – 23:19

Share



Cities in the interior of the state of São Paulo crossed by the Tietê River recorded this week the formation of a thick white foam over the waters of the river. One of the most affected cities is Salto, where the foam reached almost the entire watercourse near the waterfall that gives its name to the city.

According to the director of Public Policy at the SOS Mata Atlântica Institute, Malu Ribeiro, the foam is caused by phosphates and phosphorus present in biodegradable household products such as soap, detergent, soap, toothpaste and shampoo, dumped in large quantities into the sewer of the metropolitan region of the city of São Paulo.

The Tietê River, which flows inland, carries these products in its water. In cities with rapids or waterfalls, thick foam forms due to the agitation and consequent oxygenation of the water. The concentration of products is higher at the current time of the year, when the river has less water, due to little rainfall.

“You imagine 22 million people in the metropolitan region of São Paulo using these products. The sewage treatment system does not deal with this. Treats organic matter, feces and urine. So these biodegradable components, which are rich in phosphate, are concentrated in the water”, he points out.

According to Ribeiro, the foam that comes out of the water carries with it other pollutants from the river and can be dangerous for people living nearby. “People can breathe in the pollutants in the form of foam and then become contaminated with bacteria and other pollutants that are in the water and that come with these foams. That is why it has been said for some time that these foams are toxic”.

The director of SOS Mata Atlântica points out that the situation must be tackled at source, that is, by controlling the amount of phosphorus and phosphates allowed in products. “What have other countries done that we don’t? Combat the problem at the source, reducing, with norms and resolutions, the phosphorus and phosphate concentration of biodegradable products”. “Our legislation already made this reduction a few decades ago, however, with climate change, we need to review this resolution again”, she adds.

The Secretariat for the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics of the State of São Paulo said in a statement that it works together with the municipalities of São Paulo to improve the condition of the river. “The forecast is that, by 2026, R$ 5.6 billion will be invested in the expansion of the basic sanitation network, desilting, management of polders [muros de contenção, diques]improvements in water quality monitoring, among other measures that will improve the quality of the river in the Salto region and along its entire length”.

The folder also said that the episodes of foam formation occur due to portions of urban sewage that have not yet been properly treated, coming from municipalities located before the city of Salto, in the Alto Tietê basin.

The city hall of Salto informed that it monitors the situation of the river and advises the population to avoid approaching the river, especially when it is foaming. “Pollution affects, in addition to the environment, notably the wildlife that depends on the river, tourism and the city’s economy. It should also be noted that this is a pollution that Salto does not cause, since Salto treats almost 100% of the sewage, but, like all the cities of the Middle Tietê, it receives the river in terrible conditions”.























