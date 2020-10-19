Pollution levels have ‘deteriorated’ in many parts of west-north India. At the same time, air quality index (AQI) in some areas including Ballabhgarh in Haryana are recording “very poor” category air with 302. On Monday morning, AQI was 306 in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and 323 in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi air was in a poor category with an air quality index (AQI) of 231 on Monday morning. Delhi NCR is likely to record the worst category wind today due to large-scale fire in the direction of Punjab and Haryana and northwest wind. The Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences has gauged this.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the central Bay of Bengal today, which will bring widespread and heavy rain to many parts of peninsular India. It is likely to be more marked during the subsequent 24 hours. Pressure is expected to develop from East-East Bay of Bengal to the Bay of Western Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka of Peninsular India by 20 October and is likely to persist during the subsequent 3-4 days.

In South India, except Kerala and Lakshadweep, heavy rains are expected during the next 5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at many places of Telangana on 19 October and Tamil Nadu on 19 October, heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh on 20 and alternating rains on 21 and 22 October in north interior Karnataka.

The monsoon withdrawal line is passing through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Ngong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar. Monsoon withdrawal has been delayed due to continuous development of low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and rains in many parts of the country. It generally withdraws completely by October 15 and sets the northeast monsoon.