#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Wastewater, loaded with cement and plastic particles, poured directly into the Seine by a Lafarge company truck. In this video, we see a Lafarge company truck dumping its water into a settling tank. But via a hole in the tank, the water flows directly into the Seine. These images were shot Thursday August 27 by Jacques Lemoine, fishery warden. It testifies : ” We observed that the tanks emptied with all the materials and all the waste that this entails, whether it is the residues that are inside the mixer trucks when they wash it, as well as the products that are used to clean “.

This waste, the company must treat. Since then, the plate has been resoldered, Lafarge claims to be a victim of vandalism and has filed a complaint. ” This sealing plate which overlooks the last settling basin was torn off at the end of the week, it was found raised when the river police came. »Explains Thierry Flandre, Managing Director of Lafarge Agence Vallée de Seine. A version that does not suit fishermen: according to them, the pollution has lasted for several years. The mayor of Paris lodged a complaint, an investigation was opened.