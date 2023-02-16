A new study confirms the links between air pollution and disorders such as anxiety and depression

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milan

It is common knowledge that long-term exposure to air pollution is bad for lung and respiratory health. But that it also had a reflection on mood disorders was by no means obvious. And instead, according to some new studies published on Jama Network, air pollution also carries with it an increased risk of disorders such as anxiety and depression. How?

Pollution and depression — To date, air pollution has been linked to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. As stated on the Veronesi Foundation website, “an increase in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases is one of the most certain effects of polluted air. Over time, exposure to fine particles is linked to strokes, heart attacks, hypertension, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, venous thromboembolism”.

But new evidence in the hands of scientists seems to say that pollution also affects mental health: the first study published in JAMA Network Open found, for example, that long-term exposure to high levels of air pollution increases the risk of late-onset depression among older adults. The other, Published on JAMA Psychiatryinstead found that long-term exposure to even low levels of air pollutants is associated with a higher incidence of depression and anxiety. See also Festival, the first evening: irony, ovation for the Maneskin and the first case ...

Pollution and depression: the studies — For the study of the effects of air pollution on some elderly Americans, researchers from Harvard and Emory University looked at data from nearly 9 million people on Medicare, the US government’s health insurance program for those over 64. More than 1.52 million of them had been diagnosed with depression during the study period from 2005 to 2016. “We observed statistically significant harmful associations between long-term exposure to high levels of air pollution and increased risk of being diagnosed with depression in later life,” the authors explain. “In this study it was observed that socioeconomically disadvantaged people are at a much higher risk of depression later in life: are simultaneously exposed to both social stress and poor environmental conditions, including air pollution”.

The researchers mapped the pollution levels and compared them to patient addresses. The pollutants they were exposed to were fine particulate matter such as dust or smoke, nitrogen dioxide, which comes mainly from traffic emissions, and ozone, which is emitted by automobiles, power plants, and refineries. “Although depression is less prevalent among the elderly than in the younger population, it can still lead to serious consequences, such as cognitive impairment, co-occurring physical illnesses and death.” See also Mbappé on his frustrated departure to Real Madrid: "At first I was a bit disappointed"

In the second study, British and Chinese researchers examined the association between long-term exposure to multiple air pollutants and the incidence of depression and anxiety in a group of nearly 390,000 people, mostly in Britain, over a period aged 11 and found that there was an increased risk of depression and anxiety even at pollution levels below UK air quality standards. Also in this case, older adults appear to be particularly susceptible to pollution-related depression due to their pulmonary and neural vulnerability. But the good news according to the researchers is that “reducing exposure to more air pollutants may ease the disease burden of depression and anxiety.” In short, a change of scenery could help not only with the lungs, but also with mood disorders.