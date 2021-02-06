Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section openly for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

As winter approaches in India, a haze of smog engulfs vast swaths of the north of the country, including the capital New Delhi, forcing authorities to close schools and restrict the use of private vehicles. It is the same story almost every year.

The situation worsens as the months go by, causing, in addition to a gray cloud of pollution, an itching or burning sensation in the eyes and throat almost all the time. Unfortunately, experts are anticipating that this winter things will be much more complicated, because air pollution leads to greater vulnerability and less resistance to the coronavirus.

On the first day of 2021, air quality remained “very poor” with a prediction of becoming “severe” the following days due to weather conditions: 346 on a scale of 500, according to SAFAR, a government agency in charge of monitoring it. This index measures the levels of PM2.5 in the air, tiny particles that can be inhaled into the lungs and cause life-threatening diseases such as cancer and heart problems.

Numerous studies have shown that pollution makes us more vulnerable to respiratory infections, both in terms of transmission and its severity. Joint investigations published in 2008, 2014 Y 2020 They have linked it to the reduction of immune defenses and damage to the respiratory tract.

The arrival of the coronavirus has increased alerts and in fact, as Avinash Kumar Chanchal, a climate activist at the NGO, explains Greenpeace India, there are studies that underscore the importance of continuing to comply with existing pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the health crisis. “During the lockdown of the quarantine (from March to May) pollution was reduced, but unfortunately, since the blockade has been lifted, it is returning to pre-covid levels in Indian cities and we are already witnessing it in many parts of the country ”Kumar laments.

Air quality begins to deteriorate in late October, when the lowest temperatures hit. Higher humidity and a drop in wind speed tend to trap pollutants in the atmosphere longer. When the monsoon season ends in September, the wind direction also changes and as a consequence, dust, industrial emissions and gases emitted by vehicles cause a sharp rise in levels.

The Indians have been organizing for years to put pressure on the authorities and reverse this situation. One of the most active groups is the campaign Help Delhi Breathe (Help Delhi Breathe), formed by a group of concerned citizens, companies and organizations working since 2015 to combat the danger. As one of its activists, Megha Chadha, explains, the excess of vehicles is one of the main problems. In Delhi alone, he says, there are more than 10 million (more than the other three major cities in the country: Bombay, Chennai and Calcutta combined), contributing an average of 60% to total air pollution throughout the year.

The situation has been further aggravated by coal-fired power generation and burning of waste in some Indian states, such as Punjab and Haryana, which are part of the agricultural belt that borders New Delhi. Farmers in these territories have started using mechanized harvesters to harvest rice. In part, to cope with rising labor costs. This work method leaves straw and stubble in the field and is time consuming to remove.

Not all farmers in the country use these resources. Many of them have hardly any machinery because they are small and marginal. In fact, they have been abuzz with protests for years and these erupted again in September 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced three laws to reform the country’s agrarian system, eliminating several rules that protected peasants from the free market without restrictions. Protestants do not trust big business to decide prices and fear it will hurt their business.

When they harvest rice, farmers have little room to plant winter crops like wheat and rapeseed, and if they do so late, they get lower yields, making it cheaper to burn the residues if they can afford it. .

By some estimates, farmers burned about 11 million tons of stubble in these two states last year. The government has been punishing farmers financially, but the alternatives are unpopular because they impose less productivity and expenses that often must come out of pocket.

Only in 2017 was air pollution one of the leading causes of death for over a million people in India, according to the State of Global Air 2019 report produced by the independent corporation Health Effects Institute based in Boston (USA). The research added that in India, it is the third leading cause of death among all health risks and ranks just above smoking. In November 2019, the capital exceeded the recommended optimal levels almost 19 times and forced the Government to recognize this problem as a public health emergency.

Chadha argues that the government is responding, but in reality the aggressive measures that are needed have not been taken. Policies and action plans have been developed in favor of air pollution reduction, such as Delhi Solar Policy, Graduated Response Action Plan (GRAP), National Clean Air Program (NCAP), but an implementation solid is still complicated, he says.

In 2016 the Government implemented for the first time a traffic rationing scheme It took half the vehicles off the road on a given day based on their license plate numbers (even on even days of the month and odd on odd days). About 200 traffic police teams were deployed to enforce the rules, but Chadha explains that the plan could not do much to reduce the amount of pollution.

“Currently it is not being implemented. The government generally announces this strange rule every year after Diwali (a Hindu festival that lasts about five days), around the months of October to December, when the air pollution gets very bad, ”he argues.

Due to public pressure, the current Delhi Government has launched a new anti-pollution campaign in which people are encouraged to turn off their vehicle engines while waiting at traffic lights. Generators of all capacities (diesel, gasoline and kerosene) have also been banned and a set of anti-pollution restrictions have been issued that include preventive measures to prevent air quality from deteriorating to emergency levels.

The problem with carrying out many of the proposed actions is that Delhi is a city as well as a territory governed by the federal government and as Chadha says “it is often caught between national, state and local executives, all with different interests. elections to serve ”. Those in Delhi and neighboring states continue to blame each other, rather than really thinking about solving the problem. As a result, state pollution control boards languish for lack of funds and personnel.

The solutions are there, but they require will and effort. As Kumar Chanchal of Greenpeace puts it, to reduce pollution in India, there is no other choice but to “limit the growth of personal vehicles, make our cities more equipped with public transport networks and change our consumer behavior”.

Unfortunately, even with the arrival of the warm months, the situation does not improve. Dirt in the air is a year-round problem in Delhi and other nearby areas. There is hardly any respite during other seasons, and while quality levels improve, they remain unsanitary.

