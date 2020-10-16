Delhi: Corona disease is widespread across the country and now as the cold is getting closer the air quality in the capital Delhi is once again deteriorating. The burning of starch becomes a Delhi gas chamber every year.

The air quality had improved considerably in the lockdown caused by Corona, but during the time of unlocking where life is normal and people have started to come out, the air of Delhi has started poisoning once again. Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) has also been implemented to deal with increasing pollution in Delhi from today.

Under which, on March 15 next year, the use of diesel generators will be banned. There will be a ban on running diesel generators in Delhi as well as in urban areas of NCR. This time the problem of pollution will be even greater due to the running of Corona, that means the common man will be hit double. Experts also believe that due to increasing cold and pollution, the risk of corona can also increase.

Chemical water is being sprayed at different places in Delhi.

At the same time, to deal with the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, chemical water spraying is being done at different places in Delhi to control the MCD pollution. While giving more information on this, Mayor of East Delhi Nirmal Jain said that modern technology is being used to destroy the dust particles of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chemicals mixed with water are being sprayed through water sprinklers. The specialty of this dust suppressant is that dust mites can be destroyed from the atmosphere for 8-10 hours. Whereas by spraying normal water, the dust mites are destroyed for only 20 minutes. If we talk about East Delhi, then there are three main hotspots here, Vivek Vihar, Mandoli and Anand Vihar. Anand Vihar of Delhi suffers from maximum pollution every year.

Knee starts as soon as Delhi gets cold, this time also the municipal bodies have started their preparations so that pollution can be prevented from increasing. Nearly 40 water sprinklers are being used in East Delhi only, along with mechanical road sweepers, smog guns and many more are being run to control pollution.

New technologies are being used to destroy dust particles flying in the air

Last year too, an attempt was made to control the water sprinkler on pollution and this time there are similar efforts. The surface dust mixed suppressant (magnesium chloride hydrated flakes) (1.0% to 1.5% ie two bags of 50 kg in 900 liters of water) is being sprayed through water sprinklers on the areas affected by different dust.

It is being tried through new and modern technologies that the dust particles flying in the air are destroyed. One of the biggest causes of pollution is the dust particles in the air. The name Jaspreet Singh is only an economical but highly effective technique. The cost of the best speech in is low, ie, spraying can be done at 10-15 paise per square meter and no special person trained is required for this. It can be used on many roads and it is also not harmful to the environment.

Simultaneously, efforts are also being made to dispose of dust particles from smog guns. If you talk about flowers also of Delhi, then here MCD has five smog guns. And it also sprays water by going in different directions. By spraying water, the dust particles in the air are destroyed.

