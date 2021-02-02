The Dutch oil group Shell was ordered on January 29, 2021 by a court in The Hague (Netherlands) to compensate three of the four farmers who sued its Nigerian subsidiary, for having polluted the waters of their villages in the Niger Delta (south -est of Nigeria). Supported by Milieudefensie / Amis de la Terre Netherlands, the farmers had been engaged in a legal standoff with Shell Nigeria for thirteen years.

After being victims of oil spills respectively in their villages of Goi, Ikot Ada Udo and Oruma a few years earlier, Eric Dooh and his father Chief Barizaa Dooh (deceased during the proceedings), Elder Friday, lChief Fidelis Oguru and Alali Efanga (disappeared in 2016) attacked Shell in 2008 for compensation. Pollution having destroyed their means of subsistence and their living environment.

The Shell oil group de facto denies that it can be tried by Dutch courts for facts that have occurred in Nigeria. In December 2009, the plaintiffs obtain their first victory when the Batavian justice declares itself competent in the Oruma part of the case.

Today the court in The Hague recognised that Shell Nigeria was responsible for the damage caused by oil leaks, in these villages in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. “Before the oil spill (in 2004), the people here ate well, the fishing was good. Not only was it good enough for them, but we could also make money by selling fish. This is all over now. Oil is in everything – in the air we breathe, in our drinking water, and in the food we eat. Our people eat, drink and breathe crude oil, that’s why they die young “, confided a few years earlier Eric Dooh. Shell oil leaks in the three affected villages “made the fields and fish ponds of local populations unusable”, summarizes the Friends of the Earth press release.

Consequently, the multinational Shell must today compensate the plaintiffs Eric Dooh, lhe chief Fidelis Oguru and the heirs of Alali Efanga. The amount of compensation still to be decided.

“This is the first time that a court has held a Dutch multinational responsible for its duty of vigilance abroad”, highlighted Friends of the Earth. Justice thus demanded that Shell install a detection system in its Oroma pipeline. Leaks having “never been thoroughly cleaned and new oil still escapes regularly “, note the NGO.

Wij huilen yesterday van geluk. Na 13 jaar hebben we gewonnen. https://t.co/rAr8hwPNGG – Milieudefensie (@milieudefensie) January 29, 2021

(We cry with happiness here. After 13 years, we have won)

“Finally, reacted Eric Dooh, there is some justice for the Nigerian people who are suffering the consequences of Shell’s oil activities. It is a bitter victory, since two of the plaintiffs, including my father, died before the end of this trial. But this verdict gives hope for the future of the inhabitants of the Niger Delta. ”

According to Friends of the Earth, “16,000 babies die from pollution, and life expectancy in the delta is 10 years less than in the rest of Nigeria.”

“It’s historic that Shell has to compensate for the damage, notes Donald Pols, director of Milieudefensie / Friends of the Earth Netherlands. It is also a warning to all Dutch multinationals involved in injustices on a global scale. Victims of environmental pollution, land grabbing or exploitation now have a better chance of winning a legal battle against the companies involved. The inhabitants of the countries of the South are no longer without rights vis-à-vis transnational corporations “.

Same story with Channa Samkalden, advocate for Nigerian farmers and Milieudefensie. “After years of trials, justice has finally been served for many of my clients, only the Ikot Ada Udo case is still pending. Not only is Shell responsible for the oil spill and my customers will get what they are entitled to, but this case also shows that European companies must behave responsibly abroad. “

The Dutch victory is a strong signal for other ongoing business. “While we have taken legal action in France against Total for its activities in Uganda, this historic victory in the Netherlands brings us a lot of hope: it shows that it is possible to obtain justice against multinationals which believe themselves to be all powerful and are used to acting with complete impunity “, said Juliette Renaud, campaign manager on the Regulation of multinationals at Amis de la Terre France.