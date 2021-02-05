Russian justice on Friday, February 5, condemned mining giant Norilsk Nickel to pay a record fine to the country’s authorities: the world’s leading producer of palladium and nickel will have to pay 146.2 billion rubles (1.6 billion euros), according to a judgment of the Krasnoyarsk court cited by Russian agencies. At the end of May 2020, 21,000 tonnes of fuel had leaked into several rivers in the Russian Arctic after the collapse of a tank of a company owned by Norilsk Nickel.

Russia’s environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor had demanded record compensation of 147.8 billion rubles from the mining group. The latter declared himself ready to clean up the pollution at his expense but contested this sum. “We won! (…) Thank you to all those who think about ecology today”, rejoiced on Instagram Svetlana Radionova, head of Rosprirodnadzor. Before the verdict was announced she wrote that “the only important thing is that for the first time in Russian history we are saying loud and clear: ecology is everyone’s business! And the polluter pays!”

At the end of July, President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing Norilsk Nickel’s fine to be transferred directly to the federal budget, and not to the regional budget as previously planned. The group has hinted that it could appeal the ruling. “This judgment will enter into force one month after the date of the full judgment unless there is an appeal. Norilsk Nickel will carefully assess the court’s decision after receiving the full text of the judgment.”, he said in a statement posted on his website