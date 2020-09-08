After a century of pollution due to wastewater from Paris, the mayor of Carrières-sous-Poissy (Yvelines) filed a complaint against X in particular for endangering the lives of others. Charlotte Nithart, spokesperson for the Robin des Bois association, figures the damage at several “hundreds of millions of euros for a site of such size”.

The mayor of Carrières-sous-Poissy, in Yvelines, files a complaint against X for heavy metal pollution, endangering the lives of others and damage to the environment. The newly elected mayor wants polluters to pay for site remediation. For nearly a century, a plain in this city of Yvelines received untreated wastewater from Paris. 350 hectares were polluted with heavy metals, in particular lead, mercury and arsenic. On franceinfo Tuesday, September 8, Charlotte Nithart, spokesperson for the Robin des Bois association, welcomes this legal action.

franceinfo: How do you react after filing this complaint?

Charlotte nithart : This is very positive, but we regret that the other mayors concerned by this “Waterloo of sludge and waste” do not join this complaint. These are not supposed risks, but proven risks, with cases of lead poisoning that are recognized. Lead has a particular impact on children. It is an area where there are schools, gardens, where there is a risk of “putting a hand and mouth”, as they say, that is to say children who play with the earth and who are contaminate.

What is the purpose of this complaint?

It must settle the liabilities, but also put an end to them, it is for the future, for practices to evolve. We need to have a clear vision of the impact of this landfill in this area which is a bit of a cursed area covered with garbage, illegal dumps, the sea of ​​garbage that periodically catches fire.

Who should pay? Can we estimate the amount of the invoice?

Among the legal figures who are responsible for this vast area, there are some who still exist, in particular the SIAAP, the Interdepartmental Syndicate for Sanitation in the Ile-de-France region, which operated until 1995: it is one of the co-managers. There will be solidarity with national authorities, national agencies, that is to say the taxpayer.

For the bill, it’s in the order of hundreds of millions of euros for a site of such size. The question that arises is the feasibility: we will have to secure, evacuate the solid waste that is thrown over all this shit, avoid new inputs, secure, but we will not be able to extract all the soil over several meters. In any case, we must secure and at least avoid new transfers of pollution to surface water. It is also necessary to avoid that there are crops on it. In any case, we will not be able to completely decontaminate the area: a complete depollution of 350 hectares, that seems extremely difficult.