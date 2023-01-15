A technology is not healthy or harmful by birth, but it can be promising in certain respects while still presenting problems to be solved. Autonomous driving is not exempt from this principle, although level 5 vehicles, i.e. capable of advancing in any context without human assistance, will hardly hit the market before several decades. Yet, with a forward-looking vision, some are starting to worry about a negative aspect that could emerge with the diffusion of autonomous driving on the road. The automation of driving in fact implies the acquisition of information from the surrounding environment using radar and high-resolution cameras to be processed in real time to provide the driving algorithm with useful data for tracing the trajectory. However, computerized processing requires energy which, being the energy supply still largely dependent on fossil vehicles, implies greenhouse gas emissions.

Current data centers for storing and processing computer data around the world are responsible for 0.3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to Argentina’s annual carbon footprint, according to the International Energy Agency. It is estimated that a global fleet of fully automated vehicles could double those emissions just by the amount of computing power needed. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has published a research on the topic, written by the graduate student Soumya Sudhakarby the professor Vivienne Sze and by the professor Sertac Karaman. The editors estimated that one billion autonomous vehicles, each used for one hour a day and consuming an average computing power of 840W, would be enough to double current greenhouse gas emissions from global data centers.

However, the estimate is far more complex than a simple direct calculation, as the equation includes several variables, such as the number of autonomous vehicles in the world fleet, the computing power of each of them, their daily use and the energy mix per supply electricity to the on-board computers. These are parameters that are difficult to predict in the long term, with the time of use which, for example, could increase, with the possibility of working directly on board while traveling which would encourage people to travel by car, or decrease thanks to the more efficient management of traffic and routes thanks to the communication between vehicles and infrastructure. The researchers thus built a statistical model, also assuming that deep neural networks are used as the driving algorithm, which are quite popular at the moment. Sudhakar explains: “By itself, the whole thing looks like a deceptively simple equation. However, each variable is associated with a great uncertainty, because we are considering a technology and an emerging application that is still absent”.

The researchers therefore estimated how much computing power would be consumed to acquire and process the information coming from the various sensors, including high-resolution cameras. Assuming a self-driving vehicle that with ten deep neural networks processes the images of as many cameras, with a daily use of one hour there would be 21.6 inferences every day, which multiplied by a billion vehicles are equivalent to 21.6 trillion daily inferences. These are impressive computational volumes if you consider, for example, that Facebook data centers around the globe perform a handful of trillion inferences every day. The statistical model has shown that, in 90% of the scenarios, to avoid doubling current global emissions from data centers, a consumption of computing power for each vehicle of less than 1.2 kW would be needed. To achieve that goal it would be necessary for the efficiency of the hardware on the market to double every thirteen months or so.

The developed model also does not take into account the energy consumption deriving from sensors or the emissions associated with the production of more complex cars such as self-driving cars. Sudhakar comments: “If we maintained current industry trends in the pace of decarbonisation and hardware efficiency improvements, it does not appear that it would be sufficient to limit emissions from onboard computing in autonomous vehicles. There is a risk that this will become a huge problem. But if we anticipate the problem, we could design more efficient autonomous vehicles that have a smaller carbon footprint right from the start”. Adds Professor Sze: “We hope people will think of emissions and carbon efficiency as an important parameter to consider when designing. The energy consumption of an autonomous vehicle is criticalnot only in terms of autonomy, but also for sustainability”.