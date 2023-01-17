World leaders meet at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) this week in Davos, Switzerland. At the event, the main subjects discussed are in the areas of economics and the environment. Behind the scenes and on social networks, criticisms are raised about the leaders’ speeches and the format of the event.

Polluting emissions from private jets

As lobbyists, corporate bosses and political leaders head to the 2023 World Economic Forum, a new analysis commissioned by Greenpeace International reveals the “ecological hypocrisy” of its participants. While the WEF claims to be committed to the Paris Climate Target of 1.5°C, its participants arrive en masse by private jet.

Last year, emissions from private jets quadrupled as 1,040 planes entered and left Davos airports during the World Economic Forum meeting. Dutch environmental consultancy CE Delft calculated that during last year’s meeting, CO2 emissions from private jets were four times higher than in an average week.

increase in prostitution

On Twitter, the journalist and podcaster American Tim Pool questioned the intention of world leaders when debating the end of prostitution, considering that, during the meetings in Davos, prostitutes from different regions of Europe travel to the city of the event to meet lobbyists and bosses who participate in the meetings.

Criticism of the philosophy of the founder of the event

Forum founder Klaus Schwab repeated during his speech about the “great reset” (The great reset), which became the subject of a book he wrote with the French Thierry Malleret and which gave its name to the world meeting in 2020.

On Twitter, the American writer Michael Shellenberger recalled the founder’s thesis, opining that it has the objective of “stripping the masses of their private property, deindustrializing the economy and making everyone eat insects (instead of meat)”.

Shellenberger also commented on a publication by the managing director of the World Economic Forum, Adrian Monck, last August: “Don’t own anything, be happy”. The publication raised criticism on social networks and was related to a text posted on the Forum website by a member of the Danish parliament. “I own nothing, I have no privacy, and life has never been better,” the article claimed. After the reaction to the text, it was removed from the air.

China says it will “open itself more and more to the world”

In a speech in Switzerland, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday (17) that the country “will open itself up more and more to the world” after the dismantling of the Covid Zero policy, which severely hampered Chinese economic activity due to strict restrictions and confinements.

“China will open itself up more and more to the world. We will focus on expanding domestic demand, but we will keep supply chains running and attract foreign investment to boost the private sector”, reinforced Liu in his speech in Davos.

Liu highlighted China’s 3% growth last year, which he said had “preserved job and business stability”. “We will focus on expanding domestic demand and rebalancing the economy. We are confident that by 2023 China’s growth will return to its usual growth trend. We expect the economy to improve,” he said.

The politician added that “China will oppose unilateralism and protectionism” and wants to “promote fair competition, opposing monopolies”.

Europe x green industry and China

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, denounced this Tuesday (17) in Davos “aggressive attempts” aimed at attracting industries from Europe, in particular those related to clean energy, “to China and elsewhere”. She particularly attacked China, but also recalled the “concerns” aroused in Europe by the great investment plan for the climate of the American president Joe Biden, which provides for support for companies based in the United States in the sector of electric vehicles or renewable energy.

“China openly encourages energy-intensive companies located in Europe and elsewhere to relocate all or part of their production to its territory. They promise a good energy market, lower labor costs and more flexible regulation. At the same time, China massively subsidizes its industry and restricts access to its market for EU companies”, pointed out Ursula.